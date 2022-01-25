Skyword Appoints Peggy Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer of Boston Globe Media, to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword , the leading content creation software and services company, today announced it has appointed Peggy Byrd, chief marketing officer of Boston Globe Media (BGM), to its Board of Directors.

Peggy Byrd joins Skyword's Board of Directors at a time of significant evolution in the marketing industry.

"Peggy is an expert in media and digital marketing who understands how audiences and their needs are evolving," said Andrew Wheeler, CEO of Skyword. "As a proven innovator with cross-platform perspective, her guidance will be integral to forging Skyword's vision for the future. We continue to transform how brands connect with their customers and Peggy shares our firm belief that brands must provide inspiration and build trust as part of that process."

"We are at a transformative moment in the media industry," said Byrd. "As leaders in the industry, we need to focus not only on strategies to reach more targeted audiences, we need to invite our community in and build trust with consumers. Marketers have a unique opportunity to develop branding and outreach best practices that activate stronger relationships within the communities we aim to serve; this is what will drive organic business evolution. I look forward to joining the Board at Skyword to help bring these ambitions to light."

Byrd joins Skyword's Board of Directors at a time of significant evolution in the marketing industry as brands race to improve their digital experiences and their relevance among diverse audiences. With the most flexible content creation solution in the enterprise CMP space and an elite network of diverse content creators around the globe, Skyword is in a unique position to help brands effectively achieve their ambitions. Currently, Skyword is the only content marketing platform provider ranked a Leader by both G2 and Gartner.

Background on Peggy Byrd

Peggy Byrd is the chief marketing officer for Boston Globe Media. At BGM, she has focused on amplifying the power of the Globe's journalism through innovative programs and partnerships, and evolving how its publications forge stronger relationships with the communities they serve, including growing readership among younger and more diverse audiences.

Before joining BGM, Byrd launched Byrdsnest, an independent consultancy that provided strategic guidance to media, brand, entertainment, and not-for-profit companies on integrated marketing, business development, partnership strategy, brand identity, and client/relationship management. Previously, she served as SVP, Multicultural Strategy at iHeartMedia and Entertainment (iHM), where she drove revenue and strategic partnerships across leading assets targeting African-American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ audiences, including The Steve Harvey Morning Show. Before iHM, Byrd was SVP, Media at The Advertising Council.

An expert in integrated marketing and audience development, she has a track record of creating high-impact strategies and spurring growth at marquee media brands, including TV One, Condé Nast, Time Inc./ESSENCE Communications, Sesame Street, and Reader's Digest. A graduate of Brown University, Byrd earned her Bachelor of Arts in organizational behavior and economics. She also holds a Master's in Business Administration from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword's mission is to make it easy for brands to tell authentic stories that earn trust and build meaningful audiences. Skyword's content creation technology, elite creator network of storytellers and subject matter experts, and managed services help brands influence customers more effectively across their entire digital experience.

A private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Skyword has helped industry-leading brands create and publish more than one million original pieces of content designed to build loyal audiences and drive business growth for their brands.

To learn more, visit skyword.com or email learnmore@skyword.com.

