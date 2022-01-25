When National Cheddar Day and the Big Game Collide, There Simply Ain't No Party Like a Tillamook® (Cheddar) Party A Shoppable Music Video Featuring the Return of the Mother Loaf and a Drop of the Cheesiest Cheddar Swag Yet Will Make February 13th a Day to Remember

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, February 13, 2022 may quite literally be the Cheesiest Day Ever when National Cheddar Day and the Big Game collide. Add in the return of the Mother Loaf, a 40-pound block of Tillamook® Sharp Yellow Cheddar, and a drop of the most cheddar-friendly merch, and February 13 will truly be a Sunday Funday like no other. Whether you're celebrating as a party of one or with your party pod, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is inviting everyone to join in the Cheddarbration and to get in the spirit by watching our shoppable Music Video, made in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, at TillamookCheddarParty.com.

"When we announced the Mother Loaf last National Cheddar Day, it sold out in 20 minutes," said Joe Prewett, EVP Brand and Category Growth at TCCA. "This year, our farmer-owned co-operative celebrates 113 years on February 13, so we thought the best way to celebrate with our fans would be to bring back the Mother Loaf again - and then some. We've added a bold music video, cheesy swag, and fun fan giveaways to help Cheddar-lovers everywhere upgrade any food moment, whether to dress up your table or yourself."

In addition to the Mother Loaf in all its glory, beginning on February 1, the Tillamook Shop will offer a host of bold, fashion-forward, limited-run swag that can turn any moment into a Cheddarbration. Created by the women-owned Portland Garment Factory, a leader in soft-goods innovation, the cheddar-inspired apparel and accessories are designed to help you literally bring your favorite cheddar wherever you go. See the swag in action in our Cheddarbration Music Video or shop the following links:

MOTHER LOAF ($150) – Prove your cheddar love by purchasing your own 40-pound block of sharp cheddar – what we lovingly call the Mother Loaf. – Prove your cheddar love by purchasing your own 40-pound block of sharp cheddar – what we lovingly call the Mother Loaf.

PARTY PANTS ($35) –These one-of-a-kind pants come complete with removable, insulated pockets that double as a cheddar-toting clutch or wristlet. –These one-of-a-kind pants come complete with removable, insulated pockets that double as a cheddar-toting clutch or wristlet.

THICK CUT CREWNECK ($25) – Be as bold as our cheddar in our bright orange party foul resistant crewneck with fringe inspired by our Farmstyle Thick Cut Shreds. – Be as bold as our cheddar in our bright orange party foul resistant crewneck with fringe inspired by our Farmstyle Thick Cut Shreds.

SLICES BAG ($15) – A multi-functional bag inspired by and built to fit our Farmstyle Thick Cut Slices. – A multi-functional bag inspired by and built to fit our Farmstyle Thick Cut Slices.

SNACKY KOOZY ($5) – The only way to keep your drink AND your cheddar snack cool. Our original, detachable snack pouch moves from fridge, to koozy, to bag for chill convenience. – The only way to keep your drink AND your cheddar snack cool. Our original, detachable snack pouch moves from fridge, to koozy, to bag for chill convenience.

LUCKY CHEDDAR PLAYING CARDS ($10) – Let the games begin with this over-sized deck of cards, inspired by our Baby Loaf 2-pound cheddar block. – Let the games begin with this over-sized deck of cards, inspired by our Baby Loaf 2-pound cheddar block.

It's well-documented that Cheddar is America's favorite cheese.1 And, Americans aren't shy about it, eating nearly 90 million pounds of cheese during Big Game parties every year.2 In honor of this cheddar convergence, let's touchdown on how TCCA makes its award-winning Tillamook® Cheddars. All Tillamook® Cheddar starts its journey as a 40-pound block that is naturally aged, unlike the massive 640-pound blocks that some of our competitors use, so you can count on cheddar with perfect, bold flavor in every bite. Once the bold Cheddar flavor that Tillamook® products are known for is just right, that's when it becomes a Tillamook® block, bag of shreds, or thick-cut slices, as literal chips off the old Mother Loaf block.

"We know our Cheddar products taste better because they're made right," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence at TCCA. "At TCCA, we pride ourselves on using quality ingredients and never cutting corners – for 113 years."

While the Big Game may be celebrating the big 5-6, TCCA is turning the big 1-1-3. With twice the years on the Big Game, we're doubling down this year and giving 113 fans the chance to win a super cheesy Cheddarbration Bundle. But that's not all – three special winners will receive an exclusive gold-wrapped invitation to upgrade their game day and National Cheddar Day spread on February 13. Visit Tillamook on Instagram to enter now.

This year's Cheddar Collection drops at 8 a.m. PST on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and is available only while supplies last at Shop.Tillamook.com. In the meantime, visit TillamookCheddarParty.com to get inspired and stock up on Tillamook® Cheddar in time for your National Cheddar Day celebrations.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook® products, visit Tillamook.com.

Tillamook announces a shoppable music video featuring the return of the Mother Loaf and the drop of the Cheesiest Cheddar Swag yet. (PRNewswire)

