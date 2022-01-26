Dow named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for second consecutive year Company again significantly outperformed both the materials sector and overall index averages

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year, demonstrating its continued commitment to gender inclusion and data transparency.

Dow named to Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for second consecutive year (PRNewswire)

Dow's cumulative GEI score again significantly outperformed both the materials sector and overall GEI averages in each of GEI's five pillars. This year Dow performed particularly well in the areas of gender inclusive benefits, leadership accountability for inclusion and diversity goals, pay equity practices, and community support for women. To learn more about our approach to gender inclusion and our overall ESG efforts, read our 2020 ESG Report, INtersections.

"Achieving our environmental, social and governance priorities starts with Team Dow," said Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer of Dow and executive sponsor of the Company's Women's Inclusion Network (WIN) employee resource group. "A commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity strengthens our culture, elevates our decision-making, enhances innovation and increases our ability to serve our customers and communities. Earning a spot on the GEI is a testament to our intentional actions to advance gender equality at all levels of the company, throughout our supply chain and in the communities in which we operate."

The 2022 GEI represents 418 companies across 45 countries and regions and 11 sectors of business in a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. It measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay & gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. The index brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of ESG data available to investors, allowing them to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

"We are proud to recognize Dow and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

USD 1 billion

are eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit:

. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES

}.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company) (PRNewswire)

