Hisense Commits to Achieve GHG Emissions Reduction Target: A 202.6% Reduction from 2021 Levels by 2022

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense today announced its commitment to set targets to reduce 230,000 tons greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2022 and release its sustainable development video "Hisense, Towards a Greener Future". According to Hisense, the manufacturing system has been reduced by 76,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021. Achieving this objective globally in 2022 will require a diverse strategy, the transformation will be implemented from B2B to B2C business to embrace sustainability.

Developing a new B2B model aligned with sustainable development

Focusing on "people-oriented, application-oriented", intelligent development and sustainable empowerment have been the general trend. Hisense is dedicated to developing and producing cutting edge technology, has successfully expanded its footprint in the B2B section, focusing on intelligent Smart City solutions, medical display, etc.

Hisense intelligent Smart City solutions use the "city cloud brain+Hisense cloud brain" dual cloud brain as the core to carry out smart city construction. It strives to reduce CO2 emissions by reducing traffic congestion. This effort has been the first step in developing and applying smart city technologies. Until now, Hisense intelligent Smart City solutions have been successfully used in 169 cities. Hisense is insisting on expanding its B2B development and achieving its globalization strategy layout.

Take actions on B2C to promote energy saving and emission reduction

The breakthrough of technology brings high quality in products and technology development. Hisense home appliances are insisting on continuous attention "Green Design, Green Procurement, Green Manufacturing, Green Logistics, Green Recycling", helping accelerate the green transformation of the household appliance sector.

In 2022, Hisense will continue to implement "Green initiatives, create prospects", including the substantial use of environmentally friendly materials, use solar energy as an alternative to the traditional high-pollution coal-fired power, simplify the production manufacturing process through the Rapid Thermal Cycle Injection technology, add the marking of single–use plastic products to increase the efficiency of utilization of the refrigerator parts, etc.

Green Technology for sustainable development is the most important step in Hisense's journey toward promoting social and economic development. Hisense is committed to doing to advance sustainability and creating a greener and more sustainable future. Hisense believes the efforts in sustainable development will bring prosperity to families and societies.

