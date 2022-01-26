McGraw Hill Announces Winners of the Third Annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards The McGraw Hill ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards honor outstanding K-12 and higher education instructors who use ALEKS® to drive improved outcomes for their students

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced the winners of its third annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards, an awards program honoring outstanding educators. This program, launched in 2019 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of McGraw Hill ALEKS®, recognizes K-12 teachers and higher education instructors who have used the ALEKS learning solution to achieve exceptional results, through extraordinary effort to help learners succeed.

Our 2021 McGraw Hill ALEKS All-Star Educators are recognized for the unique ways they've used ALEKS to achieve exceptional results. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to recognize these incredible instructors who are using ALEKS in unique and impactful ways, and making a difference in their students' lives," said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill. "It's a joy to read through the nominations and see how educators have adapted and helped their students during a challenging year."

The winners of the 2021 ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards are:

K-12 Winners: Sharon Beeson and Cece Jacobs

Sharon Beeson teaches grades 4-6 at James Simons Montessori in Charleston, South Carolina. Sharon uses ALEKS to get a granular view of what skills her students need support with. Her students bring two of their favorite ALEKS questions every Monday to discuss as a class.

Cece Jacobs is a 6th and 7th grade math teacher and basketball coach at Cheyenne Elementary School in Peoria, Arizona. Cece uses ALEKS to differentiate instruction, support students with learning gaps, and meet her students where they are.

Higher Ed Winners: Hadi Arman and Elisabeth Peters

Hadi Arman is a chemistry lecturer at The University of Texas at San Antonio. Hadi found success in getting his students to engage with ALEKS every day and learned that those students who engaged daily in ALEKS consistently improved their performance. Hadi presented his findings and faculty unanimously voted to use ALEKS for General Chemistry.

Elisabeth Peters is a Mathematics & Statistics Lecturer at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Elisabeth began using ALEKS at UNCW in 2017 when she and her colleagues needed help getting all their students to a level of learning that would enable them to progress through the curriculum together. Since then, Elisabeth has helped dozens of colleagues in her department, and across the United States, learn how to integrate ALEKS into their Precalculus courses.

McGraw Hill ALEKS® (Assessment and LEarning in Knowledge Spaces) is a course assistant that helps math and chemistry educators forge constructive learning paths for students, blending personalized modules with instructor-driven assignments to ensure every student always has another block to build on their knowledge base. Since all students enter a course with varying levels of preparedness, educators can identify what their students know and don't know and, from there, ALEKS will deliver customized practice until they truly get it. To date, ALEKS has helped more than 20 million students at thousands of K-12 schools, colleges and universities around the world. In other words, with ALEKS by your side, learning more is a given.

The winners receive a $1,000 donation from McGraw Hill to an education-focused non-profit or charity of their choice, a $250 gift card and a collection of McGraw Hill books for professional development.

McGraw Hill is the leading education partner for millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

