United Real Estate Enters Alabama in Second Merger Announced in 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second merger announced this year, United Real Estate (United) is entering a new state and strengthening its national service footprint with Leading Edge Real Estate Group, based in Huntsville, Alabama. North Alabama is a key strategic market and a natural extension of United's service areas in Tennessee and the Southeast.

United Real Estate expands national network, adding Alabama in merger with Leading Edge Real Estate Group (PRNewswire)

United's Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform is accelerating United's strategic growth plan in markets slated for expansion, attracting brokerages in key markets to United's national network. The cloud-based productivity platform provides an end-to-end solution for agents and brokers as they grow their businesses and service their clients. With the core elements of the platform mature and deployed across its network, United has accelerated the deployment of new offerings and enhancements to its affiliated agents, brokers and their clients.

"Leading Edge Real Estate has always monitored what to provide for the best agent and customer results. We did a tremendous amount of due diligence and considered multiple offers from national real estate companies to join their organizations. We also had the option of going it alone as we have since our founding in 2013. We are absolutely certain United Real Estate is the answer to how we and our agents grow best in the future," stated Danny Sullivan, Founder. "Becoming part of the United affiliated network and family gives us the best of both worlds. We are receiving the enhanced brokerage and agent services, support, training and technology we need to continue to evolve our business. Our company name, culture and agents' pay plans all remain the same. United is leading the real estate industry, enabling us to compete more effectively in our local markets, both now and in the future."

"We built our company for our agents. Over the past few years, we reached a tipping point where the real estate market was rapidly changing and we were facing real challenges to offer the technology, training and resources some larger companies provided. The additional back-office support United brings to the table frees us from some administrative tasks, and allows us to spend more time with our agents. We are excited to be able to increase our focus and investments in agent development and recruitment for their and our long-term success," explained Charlene Sullivan, Founder. "With United's resources, Leading Edge Real Estate Group will expand rapidly by providing superior buying and selling experiences with our tech-enabled agent base."

The Sullivans will remain an integral part of the Huntsville-based team. This merger will continue to bolster United's expanding footprint, joining its high-value and high-service company-owned and franchised locations across the country.

"Partnering with Danny, Charlene and the agents of Leading Edge Real Estate Group and entering the North Alabama market is incredibly exciting. I was fortunate to have previously lived in Huntsville, and it is amazing to see how the region and its economy are thriving. The quality of life and cost of living in the region are excellent. With the "work-where-you-want-to-live" migration well underway in the U.S., we intend to invest heavily to grow our presence in the region to serve both those that have called North Alabama home for generations and the newcomers that no doubt will be welcomed with Southern hospitality," stated Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "The region is also a natural extension of our existing service areas in the Southeastern U.S. and Tennessee, where we're rapidly gaining market share."

"Once again, we are pleased to grow our national network with high-quality professionals with a strong regional reputation. What's most fulfilling is that our proprietary Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform will fuel their growth in the Greater Huntsville and Birmingham markets and beyond," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $13.6 billion in sales volume in 2020.

About Leading Edge Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013 by Danny and Charlene Sullivan, Leading Edge Real Estate Group's mission is "Leading the way, using cutting-edge technology to sell your home quickly and effectively while having fun in the process." The company is committed to professionalism and quality and serves the real estate needs of clients throughout North Alabama.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. UREG produced $18 billion in sales volume in 2020. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

For More Information:

April Gonzalez, Media & Investor Relations

agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com

214-277-9830

United Real Estate Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Real Estate