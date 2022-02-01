An impressive start to the year for Julia, as she is also debuting her environmental short film, LEAVES.

Filmmaker & Philanthropist, Julia L. Rosengren, Joins the Board for the College of Arts & Humanities at the University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR client, filmmaker, philanthropist & environmentalist, Julia L. Rosengren , is adding to her ever-expanding resume by joining the Executive Council of the College of Arts and Humanities at the University of Central Florida.

Julia was officially welcomed to the board by Dean Jeff Moore on January 21st and is now recognized as part of the Executive Council at one of the largest universities in the country.

"I am delighted to be appointed to the Executive Council, says Julia L. Rosengren. "I very much look forward to contributing in any and every way I can."

The College of Arts and Humanities is a fitting department for the world-traveler and Brazilian native, as it is home to a diverse range of disciplines and activities that fuel creative innovation, and a place where students can study and explore different cultures.

Already an exciting start to the year for Julia, the filmmaker and philanthropist will also be debuting her environmental short film LEAVES this spring, directed by Paul Davis, which she produced and stars in. Dean Jeff Moore has offered to host a screening of LEAVES at the university.

The inspiring and thought-provoking short raises awareness for climate change and other pivotal environmental issues Earth faces including global warming, wildfires, and deforestation.

The motivation behind LEAVES comes from Julia's ability to create films that send a positive message to the world, and in turn, make a difference. Her goal is to enact social change and responsibility, therefore inspiring and making a difference for our planet's future.

The inspirational film chronicles the story of an academic-minded woman who discovers an epiphanic connection between herself and an ailing massive red oak tree in her backyard. Threaded through the narrative are ties between the infirm tree, the out-of-control west coast wildfires, and our disappearing rainforests.

Serving as a board member for the College of Arts and Humanities, as well as the upcoming release of LEAVES marks the beginning of a creatively fertile and purposeful era for Julia, where her humanitarian interests intersect with her artistic and educational pursuits.

