Reckitt, the Maker of Lysol, and Keck School of Medicine of USC to Promote Public Health and COVID-19 Vaccine Education in the Greater L.A. Community <span class="legendSpanClass">Reckitt and USC Institute on Inequalities in Global Health to distribute 4 million packs of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to 16 community organizations across L.A. and promote vaccine & booster education through new public art initiative</span>

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the maker of Lysol, is donating 4 million packs of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to 16 Los Angeles-based community organizations. The donation will aid local hygiene and disinfection efforts amid the latest COVID-19 surge, as well as cold and flu season.

Part of the campaign includes a public art project driven by Reckitt and the USC Institute on Inequalities in Global Health (IIGH) to encourage L.A.-area residents to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters through the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's GetVaccineAnswers.org, part of their COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative which provides accurate, reliable and CDC-vetted answers to the top questions Americans have about the vaccines.

"USC has been an important partner in Los Angeles County's efforts to combat COVID-19," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. "We are grateful to Reckitt for joining in our fight against the virus and stepping in to provide Lysol Disinfecting Wipes and much needed vaccination education for our community."

DISTRIBUTION OF LYSOL WIPES TO L.A. COMMUNITY

USC IIGH will help distribute the Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, primarily in partnership with Operation USA, LA Food Bank and Shelter Partnership, to the underserved, homeless, educators and youth across the greater Los Angeles area.

Recipient organizations will leverage the Lysol disinfecting products to help prevent the spread of illness-causing germs in their centers of work to help keep students, employees, customers, volunteers, and community members protected.

"Operation USA is proud to have worked diligently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver much-needed personal protective equipment, health care tools and preventative cleaning supplies to partners in need across our community and the country—and we can't do this important work without the enthusiastic support of our corporate partners," said Richard Walden, president and CEO of Operation USA. "We are so grateful to both IIGH and Reckitt, maker of Lysol, for this very generous donation, which will bolster too often overlooked and under-served community partners—who might not otherwise have access to the material aid they need—as they continue working to overcome ongoing challenges."

Reckitt has similarly focused its pandemic relief efforts on under-resourced communities through its HERE for Healthy Schools Initiative. Throughout the pandemic, the brand has worked closely with education partners to provide millions of disinfecting supplies and educational materials to Title 1 schools across the country, helping schools safely return to in-person learning.

"Lysol's mission is rooted in helping families keep their loved ones illness-free," said E. Yuri Hermida, EVP North America Hygiene for Reckitt. "That's why, at the onset of the pandemic, we knew we had to step up to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Through this new partnership with USC's IIGH, we look forward to continuing our efforts to provide resources to those hardest-hit by the pandemic and encourage people to educate themselves about the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters."

Community Partners impacted by Lysol's product donation include:

City of Los Angeles , Parks and Recreation Crypto Arena Dream Center Exposition Park Labor Community Services LAC+USC Medical Center Foundation, Inc./The Wellness Center Los Angeles Community College District Los Angeles Police Department Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Occidental College Operation USA San Gabriel Mission Church Food Pantry Shelter Partnership The Salvation Army Los Angeles Red Shield Community Center YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Los Angeles Unified School District

