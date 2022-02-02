REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

BELOIT, Wis., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Full Year 2021 Highlights

"The team's steady execution is apparent in our 4Q results, which despite a challenging operating environment, include 11% organic top line growth, improved gross margin, and EPS slightly above our guidance mid-point. Strict adherence to 80/20 principles, leveraging our flexible global manufacturing footprint, and over-managing our toughest challenges are some of the ways that our team was able to deliver such strong performance – performance I am pleased to add included price/cost remaining positive for the enterprise, plus further evidence of share gains across our business."

"As I think about 2022, I am incredibly optimistic. While the inflationary and supply chain challenges we're facing are unlikely to abate anytime soon, I believe that our team's disciplined management, sizable tailwinds from acquisition synergies, ongoing restructuring, 80/20 and LEAN efforts, a sizable backlog, growing momentum behind our market outgrowth initiatives, and a healthy balance sheet, all mean there are great things in store for our Regal Rexnord customers, associates and shareholders."

Guidance Update

Segment Performance

Conference Call

About Regal Rexnord

Forward Looking Statements