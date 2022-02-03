Mentice publishes the company's year-end report for the period January-December 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued strength with net sales growth above 30% despite the pandemic

Fourth quarter (October-December 2021)

Order intake amounted to 73.7 (73.1) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 67.7 (45.9) MSEK.

Operating income for the period before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled 12.0 (4.3) MSEK.

Net income for the period amounted to -4.2 (3.3) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) was -0.17 (0.14) SEK .

Cash flow from operating activities totalled 7.4 (20.1) MSEK.

Full year (January-December 2021)

Order intake amounted to 205.6 (168.6) MSEK.

Order book amounted to 87.1 (66.4) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 185.1 (137.5) MSEK.

Operating income for the period before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled 2.5 (-4.1) MSEK.

Net income for the period amounted to -29.2 (-13.1) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) was -1.18 (-0.54) SEK .

Cash flow from operating activities totalled -5.1 (30.5) MSEK.

CEO Göran Malmberg comments:

"Q4 is typically Mentice's strongest quarter, and consequently we have again delivered a strong Q4 with net sales 45% above the level for 2020 and order intake on par with last year.

For the full year, despite the pandemic we had a record year with the first year in Mentice's history with over200 MSEK in order intake and with a growth of over 34% in net sales compared to the previous year.

Net income for the period was -4.2 (3.3) MSEK but adjusted for one-off items of 13.7 further described on page10 coming in at 9.5 MSEK for the quarter.

Cash flow was positive for the quarter but negative for the full year as we increased both inventory and accounts receivable with payment terms extended into 2022. A large amount is related to larger clients in the medical device sector and over 40 MSEK is expected to be received in the first part of 2022.

The positive result in 2021 has been driven mainly by considerable growth from our Medical Device Industry segment while the sales to the hospital market still is suffering from the impact of the pandemic.""

Webcast presentation of the year-end report

Mentice's year-end report for January-December 2021 will be presented by CEO Göran Malmberg with the possibility to ask questions on February 3, 2022 at 09:30 CET. The presentation will be held via the web and in English.

To register for the presentation, please visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

Please make sure to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 CET on February 4, 2021.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

