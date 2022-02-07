Dynamic City Capital Completes Acquisition of Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and developing premium-branded hotels, announced the acquisition of the Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown. The transaction was completed on January 28 and is the company's first acquisition of 2022. The hotel's premium corner location is less than a half-block from Oracle Park, home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.

Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown (PRNewswire)

"The Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown is an excellent addition to our portfolio. The brand, market, and specific location fit our strategy to acquire best-in-class hotels in prime markets," stated Ryan Phelps, DCC's Chief Investment Officer. "We are thrilled to make this acquisition and look forward to our 2022 pipeline of opportunities," concluded Phelps.

The twelve-story hotel features 230 guest rooms, 4,300 square feet of retail space, a lobby bar, and a 24/7 market. The Hyatt Place is between the lively South of Market (SoMa) and Mission Bay neighborhoods known for world-class dining, museums, and business. Nearly adjacent to Oracle Park, it is also within walking distance of Chase Arena, home to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, and the Moscone Convention Center. In addition, public transportation, including light rail and Caltrain, is within a city block, providing access to all that San Francisco offers. The hotel opened in January 2019.

This purchase early in 2022 continues the pattern of dynamic growth exhibited by the acquisition of seven properties across the US in 2021.

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset-management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the state of Utah in 1991, DCC has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

DCC Hotel Development, Capital Placement & Asset Management services (PRNewsfoto/DCC) (PRNewswire)

