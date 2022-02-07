IMAX ROARS TO $23.5 MILLION DURING CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY

Filmed for IMAX Blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin 2" Leads the Way with $23.3 Million -- Nearly 6% of the Film's Total Gross on Only 1% of Screens

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) captured $23.5 million in box office during the 2022 Chinese New Year holiday. The Filmed for IMAX blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin 2" — shot with IMAX certified digital cameras and presented in IMAX exclusive 1.90 IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio for the entirety of the film — emerged victorious with $23.3 million in IMAX box office, marking the third-best six-day performance for an IMAX Chinese New Year release. IMAX captured nearly 6% of the film's total gross for the holiday on only 1% of the screens.

In a sign of the brand's strength with signature event films, this year marked the fifth consecutive Chinese New Year moviegoing season in which IMAX generated more than $20 million in box office.

"IMAX is synonymous with epic events and experiences, and our continued success with the biggest annual cultural event in China is a strong testament to the power of our brand," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Our strong market share with 'The Battle of Lake Changjin 2' demonstrates that when Chinese audiences want to come together and experience unforgettable entertainment in the most immersive way possible, they choose IMAX."

The success of "The Battle at Lake Changjin 2" follows the story of its record-breaking first entry, which grossed $35.9m on the IMAX China network alone in 2021. IMAX earned a record-breaking $147.8 million from local language Chinese titles in 2021. The Company continues to expand the use of its cameras in local productions in China, with several highly anticipated Chinese blockbusters in 2022 and 2023 expected to shoot with IMAX certified cameras.

Alongside the wartime epic in IMAX China network were Bad Monkeys Pictures' "Nice View" and PMF Pictures' "Only Fools Rush In" from famous director Han Han.

