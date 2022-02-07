Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Honeywell Common Stock

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

DAVID KANEFSKY, Individually and On

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., et al. Defendants.

Case No. 2:18-cv-15536-WJM-JSA SUMMARY NOTICE



TO: ALL PERSONS WHO purchased or otherwise acquired HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. COMMON STOCK (trading symbol HON) between FEBRUARY 9, 2018, through and including OCTOBER 19, 2018:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on May 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable William J. Martini in Courtroom MLK 4B of the Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse at 50 Walnut Street, Newark, New Jersey 07101, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement for the sum of $10,000,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether, after the hearing, this Action should be dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated as of December 7, 2021; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable and adequate and should be approved; and (4) whether the application of Co-Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred in this Action, and any application of Co-Lead Plaintiffs for a compensatory award, should be approved.

If you purchased Honeywell International Inc. common stock (trading symbol HON) between February 9, 2018, and October 19, 2018, inclusive, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of this Action. Please visit the website listed in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and obtain a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release. You may also obtain copies of these documents by writing to Honeywell Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq Class Action and Claims Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 5988, Portland, OR 97228-5988, by calling the Claims Administrator at 855-604-1686, or by visiting website at www.honeywellsecuritieslitigation.com. The Notice contains details about this Action and Settlement, including what you must do to file a Proof of Claim, exclude yourself from the Settlement, or object to the Settlement. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release postmarked no later than April 4, 2022, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you desire to be excluded from the Class, you must submit a Request for Exclusion postmarked by April 4, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Members of the Class who have not timely and validly requested exclusion from the Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Stipulation of Settlement. Your objection(s) must be mailed on or before April 4, 2022, to: the Court; Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC on behalf of the Co-Lead Plaintiffs; and Counsel for the Defendants, at the following addresses:

COURT:

Clerk of the Court

Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse

50 Walnut Street

Newark, New Jersey 07101

FOR CO-LEAD PLAINTIFFS:

Lewis S. Kahn

KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC

1100 Poydras Street, Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Co-Lead Counsel for Co-Lead Plaintiffs and the Class

FOR DEFENDANTS:

Sandra C. Goldstein, P.C.

KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP

601 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Counsel for Honeywell International Inc., Darius Adamczyk, and Thomas A. Szlosek

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the settlement, you may contact Co-Lead Counsel for Co-Lead Plaintiffs and the Class at the address listed above.

DATED: February 7, 2022

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM J. MARTINI

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

URL// www.honeywellsecuritieslitigation.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC