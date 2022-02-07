Simone I. Smith Launches Two New Jewelry Collections Available Exclusively at Walmart

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simone I. Smith today announced Simone I. Smith for Walmart and Focus For Men By Simone I. Smith, two new jewelry/accessories collections with trendsetting, quality pieces at an affordable price point for women and men. As a successful entrepreneur with an international following, Simone is excited to expand her business to offer wearable and price-conscious/accessible luxury pieces exclusively for the Walmart customer. The launch brings Simone's design expertise and love of accessories to a large audience to celebrate Strength, Integrity and Style (S.I.S.) The collections launched this week in more than 1,000 Walmart locations across the US and on Walmart.com.

Simone I. Smith launches Simone I. Smith for Walmart and Focus for Men by Simone I. Smith (PRNewswire)

The Simone I. Smith for Walmart collection is based on Simone's own iconic style and features an assortment of her signature hoops in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and brilliant finishes - including the trademark bridge hook which keeps the earring in the perfect shape with each wear. The in-store collection, crafted entirely in sterling silver, starts at $29.98 for a pair of hoop earrings with aspirational assortments available on Walmart.com. Known for her high-end designs, Simone has a wide range of celebrity clientele: Beyonce, Mary J. Blige (with whom she shares another jewelry collection, Sister Love) Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Regina King, Cardi B., Angela Bassett, Taraji P. Henson, Niecy Nash, Gabrielle Union, Saweetie, Normani, Vivica A. Fox and Missy Elliott, among many others.

"I feel a great deal of pride in being able to create high quality, fashionable products, and represent for all the ladies around the world who love accessories as much as I do. It's fulfilling to be able to share my vision and jewelry in a much larger way through Walmart's scale." said Simone I. Smith.

For Focus For Men By Simone I. Smith, Simone drew inspiration from her husband, entertainment icon, LL COOL J, who is also featured in the brand's campaign. Pricing starts at $19.98 for a chain link bracelet, and the collection is a mix of updated classics and modern, edgy pieces in materials such as stainless steel, leather and crystal.

"We're excited for Simone to debut the Simone I. Smith for Walmart and Focus For Men By Simone I. Smith collections right in time for Valentine's Day. The stylish assortment is elevated and affordable, and it can only be found at Walmart," said Jillian Cueff, Vice President Merchandising, Jewelry and Accessories, Walmart.

For more details on the launch of Simone I. Smith's exclusive, new lines at Walmart, visit www.walmart.com

About Simone I. Smith

Simone I. Smith leads a full life. The wife of entertainment icon, LL COOL J, a proud mother of four and "MoMa" of two, she's also a 17-year cancer survivor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

In 2011, Smith co-founded Simone I. Smith Jewelry. Following her diagnosis of stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, Simone discovered that the lollipop tattoo on her leg was altered post surgery. This led to the inspiration for her signature lollipop pendant, "A Sweet Touch of Hope." From there, the line expanded to include hoop earrings, bangles, necklaces and rings. Through her partnership with the American Cancer Society, she donates a portion of proceeds from each sale to the ongoing fight against the disease, in every form.

In 2018, Smith joined forces with Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee, Mary J. Blige to launch Sister Love, a jewelry line inspired by their friendship. The designs, which symbolize strength, edge, and style, are a reflection of their support for each other and their love of statement pieces. Recently, Smith has collaborated with charity Color of Change to create the Black Love collection and expanded into beauty with S.I.S. Luxe Lacquer, a 10-free nail polish collection.

Along with her hoops being selected for Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 List, she's appeared in Essence, InStyle and Hamptons magazines and has been a featured guest on QVC, Entertainment Tonight and The Insider. She's also received honors from the National Association of Women Business Owners of Los Angeles, The Lady Like Foundation and the American Cancer Society, to name a few. Looking toward the future, Simone I. Smith is focused on transforming her life-long affection for accessories into a thriving enterprise, while offering hope and a helping hand to those in need.

