Stacee Lynn of Our Barndominium Life to speak at the NAHB International Builders' Show on the growing Barndo trend helping revolutionize steel construction

Stacee Lynn of Our Barndominium Life to speak at the NAHB International Builders' Show on the growing Barndo trend helping revolutionize steel construction

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacee Lynn, "The Barndominium Lady", is taking her metal-building expertise, softening it up with her uniquely Southern style, and hitting the stage to speak on the growing demand for barndominiums (the adaption of proven commercial steel construction techniques for residential use) at the International Builders' Show Feb. 8th in Orlando, Fla.

Builders will learn how to differentiate themselves in their markets as Stacee Lynn showcases the pluses of Barndominiums. This building trend offers space to maneuver with oversized great rooms, offices, outdoor living options, and multipurpose room designs adapted for family comfort and functionality. Barndominiums offer numerous advantages over traditional houses:

More affordable and faster to build than conventional houses

Easy to design your own floor plan

Less maintenance

Lower insurance costs and associated taxes

Perfect for outdoor entertaining (e.g., outdoor kitchens)

"I am very excited to be able to share what we as a company have learned over the past few years, not only as a designer but as a barndo owner as well," Stacee Lynn said. "We can't wait to show folks what modern country living is about!"

Stacee Lynn is a celebrated lifestyle guru, steel construction expert and one of the most successful African American female CEOs in Texas. She has made a booming business out of designing luxury homes nationwide. Her company is featured in the latest issue of Texas Monthly, as well as a Houston Chronicle article that boasted more than two million page views.

The NAHB International Builders' Show will be held Feb. 8-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

About Stacee Lynn

Stacee Lynn of Our Barndominium Life (OBL) is an African-American woman who has turned her hobby into a business that has taken off with clients around Texas and the nation. OBL is taking the nation by storm with more than 434K followers on TikTok alone.

For more information visit www.ourbarndominiumlife.com or follow OBL on Instagram and TikTok.

View original content:

SOURCE Our Barndominium Life