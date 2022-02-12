Hardware LDN Debuts Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

NEW YORK, Feb.12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heating up the runway this winter, Jessica Horwell makes a return to New York Fashion Week, captivating the city with her signature execution of sexy elegance. An experimental play on mixed materials and pops of color elevates Hardware LDN's quintessential style of grunge and glamour.

Jessica Horwell of Hardware LDN unveils new collection at New York Fashion Week and partners with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness of migraine. (PRNewswire)

Form-fitting dresses and flattering knits with shape-enhancing accents from balloon sleeves to fur cuffs exude a sense of power characteristic of Horwell's design codes. Mixed fabrics add depth with texture while striking introductions of color amplify the black leathers prevalent in previous collections. This confident embrace of juxtaposing femininity with boyish cuts exudes strength and vigor. True to the Hardware LDN DNA, metal accents fracture linear patterns weaving throughout the pieces, reminiscent of Horwell's original foray into custom creations.

Partnering with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: BHVN), Horwell unveils a classic leather bomber embroidered with the words "Fearless," "Grateful," and "Relief" raising awareness of migraine, a debilitating disease that nearly 40 million Americans live with, and which impacts women three times more than men, most often in the prime of their lives. Biohaven and Hardware LDN are aiming to help empower women with migraine to advocate for themselves and demand more from their treatment.

Vlad Coric, MD, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, commented "We are thrilled to sponsor the Hardware LDN exhibit at New York Fashion Week and partner to raise awareness about new treatments for migraine and Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant), which is the only medication that can both treat and prevent migraine attacks. Together, we can help educate about the importance of effective treatment and get them back to doing what they enjoy most."

The people with migraine walking the runway and attending the show are aiming to empower and inspire people with migraine to get back to their lives. By having an effective treatment like Nurtec ODT, they can better manage their migraine disease and not be as impacted by stimulating environments with bright lights and loud noise that frequently trigger migraine attacks. Four models living with migraine walked the runway during Hardware's show.

"I'm walking this runway in solidarity with other people with migraine and to raise awareness of this debilitating disease. The lights and noise of a show are a trigger for me, but with Nurtec ODT I'm able to walk the runway today and be fully present in my life. I hope my participation in this event inspires other people with migraine to find relief and talk to their doctors," said Amy Marietta, blogger and influencer.

CREDITS: Makeup: Claire Louise Perez, New York Makeup Academy

Skin Care: Mario Badescu

Hair: Matthew Curtis, Unite

Casting: Terry Long

Music: Daisy Maybe with Era Kin

Production: Eyesight Group

Runway Photography: Filippo Fior, IMAXtree

FOH Photography: Ben Rosser, BFA

BTS Photography: Matthew Yoscary

FOH/Press: PURPLE PR

ABOUT HARDWARE LDN

Hardware LDN was established in 2014 by born and bred Londoner Jessica Horwell. Growing up and experimenting with her own style Jessica started out creating jewellery for herself using the hardware she found in her friend's garage! She was rapidly inundated with requests for custom personal pieces from her close circle of friends including Cara Delevigne & Rita Ora, this grew from jewellery pieces into a fully fledged accessories collection all created using items found from a hardware store, which in turn laid the foundations for the elevated Hardware LDN clothing line all designed and made in London by Jessica herself.

Embodying the idea that Hardware LDN is more than just a high fashion brand with elevated fabric choices and statement trims. Hardware LDN is for everyone, from the Tom boys to the girly girls to the latest up & coming rappers and creatives. With the DNA of the brand firmly rooted in the use of unique leather and hardware pieces the demand has grown and grown. Utilising Jessica's bespoke design studio in London and continuing all production within a 10 mile radius, Jessica is now doing custom pieces for stage & tour for some of the worlds premium recording artists and is expanding her statement accessories line.

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily to treat or every other day to help prevent migraine attacks. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit nurtec.com. The most common adverse reaction was nausea and abdominal pain/indigestion. Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4. Please click here for full NURTEC ODT Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's Neuroinnovation™ portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant), rimegepant or zavegepant. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, and Biohaven's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC. Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

