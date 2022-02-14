<span class="legendSpanClass">Lead and Lead Compounds are Present in Food Products to a Degree that would Shock the Public</span>

Environmental Law Attorneys at Manning Law, APC Secure Settlement to Prevent Exposure to Chemicals Alleged to Cause Cancer or Reproductive Harm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The environmental law attorneys at Manning Law, APC proudly announce a settlement on behalf of Calsafe Research Center, Inc., a California non-profit corporation dedicated to keeping Californians safe from exposure to products that are alleged to contain chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive harm in violation of Proposition 65.

Proposition 65, "The Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986" is a "right to know" law intended to protect Californians. Through its required warnings, Proposition 65 alerts consumers in the State of California to the risk of potential exposures to substances causing cancer or reproductive harm and provides them with the ability to make an informed decision regarding whether to purchase, consume or use such products. Calsafe Research Center, Inc. acts in the public interest as a private enforcer of Proposition 65 through civil law enforcement actions initiated by its counsel, Manning Law, APC.

Material details of settlement:

Chemical: Lead and Lead compounds

Product Category: Food; La Costena, Chipotle, Diced Pepper

Used By: Children/Adults

Settlement Year: 2022

Private Enforcer: Calsafe Research Center, Inc.

Defendant: Vilore Foods Company, Inc.

Type: Out-of-Court Settlement which can be viewed at

Relief: Reformulation to reduce Lead and Lead compounds in product or clear and reasonable warnings if the reformulation standard is not met.

"Since California residents overwhelmingly voted to enact Proposition 65 in 1986 the act has generated substantial reductions in the content of toxic chemicals in consumer touching products. Where products inherently include a Proposition 65 listed chemical that cannot be removed, warning labels have empowered Californians to make an informed decision about being exposed to the product," said Manning Law, APC co-founder Michael J. Manning.

Babak (Bobby) Hashemi, who also represents Calsafe Research Center, Inc. in advancing the public's interest through environmental litigation, said "I am proud to represent an organization dedicated to protecting the health and autonomy of California residents."

Manning Law, APC is known for its civil rights, consumer, and environmental protection litigation including its precedent setting litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") and the Unruh Civil Rights Act ("UCRA"). In particular the firm is known for its role as plaintiff's counsel in the first federal appellate case to recognize the application of the ADA and UCRA to websites and mobile applications, see Robles v. Domino's Pizza, LLC, No. 17-55504 (9th Cir. 2019).

