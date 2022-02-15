BACARDÍ® RUM CELEBRATES 1,000TH AWARD MILESTONE FOR SUPERIOR TASTE AND QUALITY, PRESERVING TITLE OF WORLD'S MOST-AWARDED RUM BRAND FOLLOWING THE BRAND'S 160TH ANNIVERSARY AND FOUNDER'S DAY ON FEBRUARY 4, BACARDÍ REACHES 1,000 ACCOLADES AND RECOGNITIONS BY SPIRITS COMPETITIONS AROUND THE WORLD

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As BACARDÍ® Rum celebrated its 160th anniversary since launching on February 4, 1862, the world's most awarded rum has crossed yet another important milestone by receiving its 1000th award for quality, flavor and category innovation. The milestone collection of prestigious global awards, won by BACARDÍ at various spirit competitions for more than a century, are a testament to the brand's trailblazing influence and legacy, as its dedication to taste, quality, and innovation has shaped the industry as we know it today.

Recognition and awards for the company's quality and production span over 140 years, dating back to the 1876 Philadelphia International Exposition, where the rum brand was established as a revolutionary product among other game-changing inventions – namely the telephone and the Remington typewriter. In 1888, BACARDÍ was appointed "Purveyors of the Royal Spanish Household," dubbing them "The King of Rums, and the Rum of Kings," which granted the brand permission to display the Spanish Coat of Arms on its label.

In keeping its historical achievements, BACARDÍ has continued to enter annual competitions judged for taste, in conjunction with color, age, and type of distillation, as well as those more modern competitions that consider relevant innovations, such as ready-to-drink beverages and packaging design. The BACARDÍ premium range – consisting of BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez, BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Limitada, and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Especial – earn top medals and scores year after year, in addition to BACARDÍ Superior. Respectively, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez proudly hold the most gold medals in the portfolio to date.

Prominent accolades over the years include coveted awards from respected worldwide spirits competitions such as Monde Selection, the top international spirits competition; International Wine and Spirit Competition, the premiere competition of its kind on the international stage; as well as World Spirit Awards, considered by some industry insiders as the 'World Championships' of the international competitions, and distinguished as the most illustrious of the industry awards.

In the United States, the rum brand consistently places in annual competitions like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the world's biggest national spirits competition; New York World Wine & Spirits Competition, considered one of the most respected judging events in the eastern United States; and the SIP Awards, widely held with the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition, amongst others.

Beyond the honor of recognition, BACARDÍ treasures these accolades with a deep sense of appreciation for the consumers that have made it all possible. By prioritizing quality above all else when it comes to producing its iconic rums, the brand continues to create premium products for its supportive and discerning consumer base, which has served as constant inspiration to keep churning out award-winning rums.

"We're proud to reach this monumental achievement, and the fact that it coincides with the 160th anniversary of BACARDÍ rum on February 4 makes it that much more meaningful. Our founder, Don Facundo Bacardí Massó, perfected his distillation process on that day in 1862, which changed the course of rum distillation throughout the industry – so we really honor that day," said Ned Duggan, Global Senior Vice President for BACARDÍ. "As BACARDÍ continues to innovate, we're really excited to enter our latest products into competitions for taste, quality, and design around the world. Some of our more recent innovations include BACARDÍ Real Rum Canned Cocktails, BACARDÍ Spiced, and BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish, so it's time they start to receive the awards recognition they deserve."

Don Facundo Bacardí Massó's groundbreaking BACARDÍ Parallel Production Process led him to the concurrent distillation of two rum bases ­– one heavier and more flavorful, and one characterized by its lightness – each resulting in a smooth and light-bodied rum, ideal for mixing or sipping neat. In addition to perfecting his distillation process, Don Facundo discovered that he could achieve consistent results by isolating a single strain of yeast derived from local sugar cane in Santiago de Cuba. Prior to this finding, the distillation process was widely inconsistent across the industry, yielding varying flavor profiles with every batch. The sugar cane Facundo used eventually became known as La Levadura BACARDÍ and was cultured by his son, Facundo Bacardí Moreau. The La Levadura BACARDÍ remains the oldest Cuban strain of yeast in the world and is still used today, exclusively by BACARDÍ Maestros de Ron and experienced BACARDÍ lab technicians.

The celebration of Founder's Day recognizes Don Facundo Bacardí Massó's trailblazing work on the rum-making process and the family history that has remained resilient to create and preserve tradition. On this special occasion, the BACARDÍ community welcomes fans all over the world to join them to stir, shake, or mix their favorite BACARDÍ cocktail and raise a glass to the next 160 years.

To learn more about Bacardi and its heritage, visit www.BacardiLimited.com, and for more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDI.com.

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.bacardi.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

