Kellogg Company announces $2 million, five-year program to reward farmers' efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of the world's population relies on rice as a primary source of nourishment 1. Yet, rice production is responsible for an estimated 12% of total global methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that is 20 times more potent than carbon dioxide2. In support of Kellogg's Better Days™ global purpose platform, Kellogg Company today announced Kellogg's InGrained™, a $2 million, five-year program that will partner with Lower Mississippi River Basin rice farmers to reduce their climate impact, ensuring benefits to people and planet are "ingrained" in our foods. Much of the rice sourced from this area is used in iconic rice-based foods like Kellogg's Rice Krispies® and Kellogg's Special K® cereals.

"Kellogg has established itself as a committed partner to farmers in implementing climate-positive agricultural practices in important crops like rice," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO, Kellogg Company. "We are proud to announce a new program to help advance regenerative practices as part of our Better Days ESG commitments to support 1 million farmers and workers and reduce scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain by 15%, by the end of 2030."

The Kellogg's InGrained™ program will work with partners in the Lower Mississippi River Basin to reward rice farmers for the tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions they reduce, using a playbook of climate-positive practices adapted to their farms. In 2022, Kellogg will pilot InGrained™ in Northeast Louisiana in collaboration with leading agricultural GHG measurement firm Regrow, rice producers, Kellogg supplier Kennedy Rice Mill LLC, and agribusiness firm Syngenta.

The pilot will provide training opportunities in irrigation management, nutrient management and soil health to support farmers' transition to new practices, then reward farmers with US $20 per ton of GHG abatement their new practices achieve, quantified with Regrow's secure Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) platform. The pilot also has the potential to reduce irrigation water, an opportunity to conserve the region's water resources and reduce farmers' operating costs. Through InGrained™, partners estimate a reduction of up to 51,000 tons of GHGs from the North American rice ingredient supply chain over the next five years. This reduction is the equivalent of taking more than 10,000 vehicles off the road3. Feedback from participating farmers will shape and improve the program's implementation in future years.

InGrained™ is Kellogg's latest initiative in the global Kellogg's Origins™ program to build partnerships with farmers worldwide to support their climate, social and economic resiliency. Working with ingredient suppliers, research institutions and non-profit organizations around the world, farmers and workers in Kellogg sourcing regions receive training and technical assistance to improve farm productivity, regenerate soil health, protect species and habitats, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve their livelihoods in ways that protect and respect human rights. This effort and others like it are part of Kellogg's Better Days™ global ESG strategy, with a goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. It focuses on addressing food security through the interconnected issues of nourishment, hunger relief and climate resilience.

"Kellogg's Origins™ has partnered with more than 440,000 farmers in 29 countries, helping to improve lives and communities," Cahillane added. "It is reflective of the principles our founder – W.K. Kellogg – an early philanthropist, conservationist and wellbeing pioneer."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Regrow Ag

Regrow Ag is a software company that empowers transformation to sustainable practices across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for the adoption, measurement, reporting and verification of sustainable practices with ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon sequestration. Today, Regrow monitors nearly 200MM acres of land across 45 countries. To date, we have aided in the sequestration of more than 77,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources.

The content of this release is for information purposes only. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta

About Kenned Rice Mill

With nearly 60 years of rice industry experience, Kennedy Rice Mill is a fully integrated company, controlling everything from the seed to the shipment. This vertical integration allows them to achieve the highest standards in product quality, impacting the lives of the community and family farmers. Kennedy Rice Mill is a certified Women Owned Company (WBE), Star K Kosher, HACCP, Certified Organic, & BRC Certified.

