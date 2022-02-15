LexisNexis Risk Solutions Helps The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Expand Services to Meet the Healthcare Needs of the Community Analyzing medical claims data to uncover utilization trends and provide the right services in the most convenient locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced a collaboration with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, a leader in central Ohio for healthcare and medical research. The comprehensive, accurate and near-real time claims data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions will help the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center better understand the needs of its underserved communities and provide the right services in the right locations – both in the heart of Columbus and across rural areas of Ohio.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. (PRNewswire)

"At the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we are committed to improving people's lives and delivering the best care experience for our community," said Susan White, chief analytics officer, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. "The comprehensive data and expertise from LexisNexis Risk Solutions will give us key insights into what our patients need and where it's most convenient for them to receive those services. This will help us reach our goal to deliver care where our patients live and work."

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced care providers to recalibrate their services, particularly in the outpatient setting. The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center data analytics team will use LexisNexis® MarketView™, a medical claims intelligence solution, to examine volumes across 126 procedure and diagnosing services and uncover trends around utilization and patient flow. These insights will help the academic health center identify and resolve any gaps in coverage, understand and meet the demands of their diverse communities and identify opportunities for strategic growth.

"It is an honor to collaborate with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, as they work to better identify underserved areas and improve health equity in the state," said Jeff Diamond, President, Health Care, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We're excited for this opportunity to apply high fidelity data to their patient services strategy and glean valuable insights that truly improve care."

About The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

One of the nation's leading academic health centers, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers health care services in virtually every specialty and subspecialty in medicine. Thousands of patients come to us each month for treatments and services they can't find anywhere else. Providing access to health care information is central to our research, education and patient care mission. At Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we're dedicated to improving health in Ohio and across the world through innovation in research, education and patient care. To learn more, visit https://wexnermedical.osu.edu .

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

Media Contact

Syed Shabbir

Manager, Media and Analyst Relations

+1.816.572.7709

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions