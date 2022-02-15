Ombre Expands Leadership Team with new Head of Science, Head of Growth, and Board of Directors Member, Now Majority Female-Led Company Personalized self-care company announces $4 million in new funding led by Relevance Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre , a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests, probiotic subscriptions, lifestyle, and diet recommendations, today announced it has hired Kimberly Griffith as Head of Science and Roma Qazi as Head of Growth. With these new hires, Ombre's leadership is now 60% female, led by Elise Contarsy, CEO. Additionally, the company announced $4 million in seed funding led by Relevance Ventures, bringing the company's total funds raised to $13.3 million. The funds will be used to continuously improve Ombre's trusted products, supply chain, and services, including their home tests, gut health reports, probiotic formulations, and in-app experience. Chris Crawford, Senior Investment Manager at Relevance Ventures, will join Ombre's 75% female board of directors.

In her role as Head of Science, Ms. Griffith will apply her expertise in microbiome research to Ombre's proprietary software and corresponding consumer experience, ensuring that Ombre's products are providing cutting-edge science in a delightful, and highly useful user experience. Ms. Griffith is a board Certified Nutrition Specialist and holds a Masters of Science in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, alongside continual education within microbiome research. Her persistent focus within lifestyle medicine application and research is firmly founded within the microbial community, understanding health effects from gut, skin, oral and vaginal dysbiosis and how best to optimize each biome for ideal health and wellness.

"Research is continually validating the influential role of the microbiome on disease and health," shared Kimberly Griffith. "This is an exciting area to be a part of as we use this information to move towards at-home accessible, preventative, self-care."

In her role as Head of Growth, Ms. Qazi will be drive customer acquisition across all channels to unlock opportunities in the core economics of customer growth and acquisition at Ombre. Roma previously served as the Director of Growth Marketing at New York-based One Drop, where she drove acquisition and awareness on multiple digital channels using data-driven strategies. Prior to One Drop, Roma developed performance marketing strategies to accelerate business growth for multi-regional clients at M&C Saatchi Performance in New York and Singapore.

"Having a persistent 'test and learn' mindset is essential for growth," said Roma Qazi. "Data is our best friend at Ombre. We have a great opportunity to unlock growth insights using proprietary data that will complement our self-care program."

"Ensuring portable and affordable access to gut health is foundational for the future of preventive medicine," said Chris Crawford. "Gut health is the nexus of wellness because it is tied to innumerous ailments throughout the body. Ombre is a cornerstone of our efforts to invest in reshaping health and wellness."

About Ombre

Ombre is leading the future of personalized self-care by merging science and wellness into an individualized experience. Since 2019, Ombre has helped customers gain control over their health and well-being by better understanding their unique gut microbiome and the factors that can help or hurt it. Ombre's easy home tests give consumers a quantified view of their unique microbiome. Supported by lifestyle and diet recommendations, Ombre helps individuals make informed decisions about the probiotics they take. For more information, visit ombrelab.com.

About Relevance Ventures

Relevance Ventures is the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm. Relevance Ventures provides strategic venture assistance and guidance to entrepreneurs working to foster harmony while delivering a positive communal impact. With over $115 million under management, the firm focuses on opportunities within the health & wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. The firm specializes in identifying proven management teams with a solid business plan to bring harmony to an addressable market of at least $1 billion. Relevance Ventures was founded by Cameron and Dean Newton, and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is currently actively raising its fourth fund with a targeted size of $75 million. For more information, visit https://www.relevanceventures.com .

