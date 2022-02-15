SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SAVE, MNTV, ZGNX, and CPLG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier"). Under the terms of the agreement, SAVE's shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of SAVE common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $27.89 based upon Frontier's February 14, 2022 closing price of $13.47. If you own SAVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/save

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MNTV by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk"). Under the terms of the agreement, MNTV shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each MNTV share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.19 based upon Zendesk's February 14, 2022 closing price of $116.39. If you own MNTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mntv

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UCB S.A. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ZGNX shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00, for each share of ZGNX common stock that they hold. If you own ZGNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zgnx

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CPLG shareholders will receive $15.65 in cash for each share of CPLG common stock that they hold. If you own CPLG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cplg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP