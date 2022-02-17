ENHANCED CARRIER PARTNERSHIP FOR MOVING AND STORAGE

NAPA, Calf., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January of 2022, Mover's Choice, a Division of SPG Insurance Solutions, LLC, which operates as SPG Insurance Solutions in California. has enhanced its partnership with AmTrust Financial to bring a single carrier option to the Moving and Storage sector of the transportation industry.

"Mover's Choice could not be more excited to expand on our partnership with AmTrust as our exclusive, nationwide provider of Auto Liability, General Liability, Umbrella and Workers' Compensation products for the moving and storage industry. This expansion takes our nearly decade-long partnership with AmTrust to the next level. It allows our firms to provide the most comprehensive and competitive products available to our customers and independent agents. Together with our offerings on other lines of coverage, Mover's Choice continues to provide one-stop shopping for best-in-class coverage that can satisfy all of the insurance needs of our movers," says Clayton Cavell, President of the Mover's Choice program.

The benefits are many, and foremost it allows Mover's Choice to better serve their brokers and insureds on a more efficient and cost-effective basis. In addition to having all policies under one carrier, this partnership will allow greater flexibility from a risk management point of view.

"We're not only expanding the geographic reach with AmTrust, but we're also expanding our risk management capabilities. We'll be bringing risk management services to our customers who did not receive those before, including consultative services to continue to help our valued customers control their overall cost of loss, including insurance," says Terri Moran, the CUO of Mover's Choice.

"We are pleased to be deepening our partnership with the Mover's Choice team in support of a national, multi-line solution to the Moving and Storage industry. Our expanding relationship with Mover's Choice further supports our growing partnership with Specialty Program Group in the mutual goal of serving their Agents and Insured's with relevant products for the long-term," says Kunal Gulati, Head of Business Development for AmTrust Specialty.

About Mover's Choice, a Division of SPG Insurance Solutions

The Mover's Choice Program has been providing specially designed insurance products for the residential household goods moving and storage industry for nearly 30 years. For more information please visit www.moverschoiceinfo.com

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 16 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

