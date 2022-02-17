GardaWorld Secures Credit Facilities to Support its Growth Strategy

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), one of the largest security companies in the world, announced that it has entered into an incremental syndicated financing to its Credit Agreement dated October 30, 2019, increasing its existing US$1.438 million Term Loan B by US$700 million to US$2.138 million. This incremental syndicated financing maturing in February 2029 was raised in relation to the recent acquisitions of Tidel and Gunnebo Group's cash management business and the repayment of certain indebtedness and expenses related thereto.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Bank PLC and UBS Securities LLC have acted as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners on the incremental syndicated financing. They also acted as financial advisors on the acquisition of Tidel.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 120,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

