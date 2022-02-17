Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 2022 CAGNY Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 8:00 am EST, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.  Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer.

Kellogg Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
Presentation Slides:               

Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 7:00 am EST on Wednesday, February 23 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Presentation Video:              

Presentation video will be available at 8:00 am EST, February 23 and remain for one year at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Replay of Q&A:                        

Audio replay of the Q&A session with Analysts and CAGNY virtual attendees will be available at approximately 8:00 am EST, February 28 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Transcript:                                  

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 23 or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kelloggs.com.  

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

