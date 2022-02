Paramount Global Announces Redemption of Approximately $2.0 Billion of Notes

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (f/k/a ViacomCBS Inc.) (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that it would redeem (i) all of its outstanding 3.875% senior notes due April 1, 2024 (the "3.875% notes"), (ii) all of its outstanding 3.700% senior notes due August 15, 2024 (the "3.700% notes") and (iii) a portion of its outstanding 3.50% senior notes due January 15, 2025 (the "3.50% notes"). Also, on January 28, 2022, the Company notified the respective holders that it would redeem all of its outstanding 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due February 28, 2057 (the "5.875% notes"). The redemption date for the 3.875% notes is March 18, 2022. The redemption date for the 3.700% notes and the 3.50% notes is March 3, 2022. The redemption date for the 5.875% notes is February 28, 2022.

ViacomCBS today announced that the global media company will become Paramount Global (referred to as “Paramount”), effective February 16, bringing together its leading portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name. (PRNewswire)

The redemption price for the 3.875% notes, the 3.700% notes and the 3.50% notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount of such series of notes to be redeemed, the make-whole amount calculated in accordance with the terms of such series of notes and the related indenture under which such series of notes was issued, and the accrued and unpaid interest on such series of notes up to, but excluding, the respective redemption date. The redemption price for the 5.875% notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount of such series of notes to be redeemed and the accrued and unpaid interest on the 5.875% notes up to, but excluding, the respective redemption date. The aggregate principal amount of each such series of notes outstanding and the principal amount of each such series of notes to be redeemed is as set forth below:

Title of Security Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount to be Redeemed 3.875% notes $492,139,000 $492,139,000 3.700% notes $600,000,000 $600,000,000 3.50% notes $600,000,000 $325,000,000 5.875% notes $520,000,000 $520,000,000

Holders owning notes through a broker, bank, or other nominee should contact that party for information. For more information, holders of the 3.875% notes and the 5.875% notes may call the paying agent for the redemption of such series of notes, The Bank of New York Mellon at (800) 254-2826, and holders of the 3.700% notes and the 3.50% notes may call the paying agent for the redemption of such series of notes, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas at (800) 735-7777.

