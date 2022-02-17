PlantFuel Continues Its Empowerment of Athletes with NASCAR's First Woman Vegan Race Car Driver Natalie Decker

Decker will drive the PlantFuel NO F***ING WHEY No.33 Car at the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2022 season opener at Daytona International Speedway

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce a partnership with professional motorsports race driver Natalie Decker to kick off the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2022 season.

Natalie Decker, one of the top professional female motorsports drivers in the world, made history in 2020 as the first female driver to place top five in a top-three tier NASCAR race at Daytona, and she was also the highest-finishing female driver ever in a NASCAR Truck Series race. Decker, who is vegan and Champion Ambassador for The Arthritis Foundation, was born with rheumatoid arthritis and credits her training and healthy eating habits in managing the chronic disorder.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with PlantFuel since my healthy lifestyle has been very important to my career, so their products and eco-friendly business are such a perfect fit for what we represent as a team," says Natalie Decker.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. Based on plant-fueled ingredients, zero waste packaging, and sustainable practices, PlantFuel takes pride in its diverse partnerships from NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to gymnast Olivia Dunne, artist Lil Yachty to actress Megan Fox, and more.

"We're proud to partner with Natalie who embodies the PlantFuel ethos with her dedication, overcoming challenges through healthy living, and we're excited to support the strong and loyal NASCAR community," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

The Daytona 300 (known this year as Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300) is the first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season taking place at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday, February 19, 2022. Fans can watch the race live featuring Natalie Decker and the PlantFuel NO F***ING WHEY No.33 car at 5:00pm EST on FS1.

Natalie Decker is a professional stock car race driver who competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving for Reaume Brothers Racing. She has also competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, was a Alan Kulwicki Driver Development competitor and a Drive for Diversity participant.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

