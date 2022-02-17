Statcomm is the seventh addition to the PSI platform, expanding PSI's presence across the Pacific Northwest and into Northern California.

PSI Acquires Statcomm Inc. Statcomm is the seventh addition to the PSI platform, expanding PSI's presence across the Pacific Northwest and into Northern California.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired Statcomm Inc. as an add-on to its fire and life safety platform. Statcomm is based in Mountain View, California, and provides repeating fire and life safety inspection, repair, and maintenance services, as well as installation services for new construction and retrofits, to customers across various industries in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We're excited to include Statcomm under the PSI umbrella and look forward to continuing to provide customers in the San Francisco Bay Area with exceptional levels of service and growing the strong business Statcomm has built over the years," said PSI CEO, Travis Everton.

PSI is committed to delivering customers a high quality of customer service through its "single-point-of-management" compliance services and solutions for fire protection and life safety needs. The company also operates a Fire King division specializing in cylinder requalification and maintenance in the Western U.S.

Statcomm is the seventh addition to the PSI platform—further strengthening PSI's presence across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. PSI plans to continue seeking out customer-oriented fire protection companies with strong technicians and a specialized focus on inspection, repair, maintenance services, and monitoring of fire and life safety equipment.

About Performance Systems Integration

Since 2002, PSI offers a One-Stop Shop for all fire and life safety needs in the Northwestern U.S. With over 20 years of fire and life safety industry experience, its highly qualified technicians are factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, PSI's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training. Visit www.psintegrated.com for more information.

