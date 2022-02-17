Vivex Biologics, Inc. Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for its Quality Management System

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced biologics treatment solutions, today announced it has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is an international standard that specifies the requirements for a quality management system. Using ISO 9001:2015 further assures that VIVEX is consistently providing high-quality products to its customers.

VIVEX's ISO 9001:2015 certification (#C2002-00357) was issued by Perry Johnson Registrars, a respected registration and certification company that specializes in a number of ISO certifications. The certification refers to the company's scope of processing, storage, and distribution of human cells, tissues, cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/P) and distribution of medical devices to hospitals, medical professionals, and approved distributors.

"VIVEX's receipt of the ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates the company's commitment to continuously providing products that meet both customer and regulatory requirements," said Juan Rojas, Vice President of Quality Systems and Regulatory Affairs at VIVEX. "We are committed to providing innovative products that help transform the treatment of patient care while focusing on the highest standards of quality."

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury, and trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

