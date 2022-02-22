Legal Psychedelic Brand Reaches Major Milestone and Launches New Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On its one-year anniversary since coming to market, PSYCHEDELIC WATER celebrates a groundbreaking year of exponential growth after introducing the world to the first legal psychedelic consumer product of its kind. To mark the occasion, the disruptors behind the highly popular mood-boosting blend announce today that they are growing their product line with an all-new flavor, Prickly Pear. This new release comes on the heels of a recent launch, Oolong + Orange Blossom, as Psychedelic Water listens to their customers and continues to develope additional flavor profiles to meet the high demand.

In its first year, Psychedelic Water expanded into 250+ retail locations across the United States, including Erewhon Market and Foxtrot. They also continue to dominate online sales through Amazon , Walmart Online, their Official Website , UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. The trendsetting brand is only just getting started as they blaze a new trail demystifying psychedelics across the county and emerging as a leader in the movement to make psychedelics mainstream.

The influential brand also boasted viral TikTok success out of the gate, generating over 14 million views and selling out within the first three weeks. The media caught on quickly too, with television segments and national coverage in Yahoo!, VICE, Business Insider, New York Times, Financial Post, Inside Hook, and more.

The new anniversary flavor Prickly Pear is no desert mirage. It is a real and unbelievable refreshing oasis that stimulates expansive self-reflection and discovery. Inspired by the desert cacti and perfected with notes of stone fruit, this is not just a delectable juicy new flavor…it is a new way to elevate any adventure and an ode to possibilities. Prickly Pear is the 4th flavor in the beloved Psychedelic Water collection, with Hibiscus+Lime, Blackberry+Yuzu, and Oolong+Orange Blossom rounding out the mood-enhancing lineup.

Over the last 12 months, Psychedelic Water has also become a favorite for those looking for a non-alcoholic substitution. This is a one-of-a-kind formulation made with 100% natural ingredients, including kava root, damiana leaf, and green tea leaf extract ethically sourced from renewable resources.

