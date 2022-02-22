Nevada Lithium Resources Announces Upgrade to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) (OTCQB: NVLHF) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the application process that allows its shares to begin trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "NVLHF". The Company's common shares will remain listed on the CSE in Canada under the ticker symbol "NVLH".

Nevada Lithium CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB is part of our strategy to broaden access for investors to support Nevada Lithium and our view of unlocking shareholder value from the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project. At Nevada Lithium, we firmly believe that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive global lithium assets remaining in junior developers' hands."

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Nevada Lithium's securities. Nevada Lithium's quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for Nevada Lithium common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NVLHF/overview along with current company news.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Stephen Rentschler

CEO

Find Nevada Lithium on Social Media: on Instagram and Twitter

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed exploration program and development of the Bonnie Claire Project, and advancement of the Bonnie Claire Project to pre-feasibility. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

