People en Español's Ninth Annual Poderosas LIVE! Conference Returns After Two-Year Absence In-Person and Virtual Experience Celebrates the Power and Resilience of Latinas in Finance, Entrepreneurship, Wellness, and Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People en Español announces the return of its Poderosas LIVE! conference after a two-year absence. The much-anticipated event takes place in-person and virtually on March 5, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Fla. with the theme Renew Your Life and Keep Reaping Successes.

People En Espanol (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewswire)

People en Español's Ninth Annual Poderosas LIVE! Conference Returns After Two-Year Absence

Celebrity and Latina powerhouses featured at the event include singers and artists Ivy Queen, Aymée Nuviola and Emily Estefan, TV personalities Rashel Diaz and Carolina Sandoval, best-selling author Nely Galan, makeup artist and founder of Alamar Cosmetics, Gabriela Trujillo, and many others. Registration for the Poderosas LIVE! conference is available HERE. Official sponsors of this year's event include PepsiCo, GSK, and Neutrogena. Partner sponsors include Cano Health, Toyota, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

"People en Español invites motivated and determined women to participate in this experience to become strong leaders who forge a path to success," said Maria Morales, Digital Executive Editor, People en Español. "We hope to encourage and inspire generations of participants in each panel discussion by creating an intimate experience to empower, support, and celebrate each other's accomplishments."

This year's conference will be hosted by journalist and TV host Lourdes Stephen. Latina businesswomen, community leaders, industry experts, and celebrities will lead conversations in panel discussions, including:

PROVOKING CHANGE: Fearless Women Living Their Truth and Making Their Own Rules: Pioneers of change and powerful leaders who have broken down barriers and paved the way for thousands of Latinas in all fields share their success stories and tools to break the glass ceiling.

RISING STARS: Women Embracing Career Changes and Building Their Own Path to Success: A real and honest conversation with a group of brave women who dared to change their careers to build their own path to success. Learn actionable tips to get your startup off the ground, hear advice to control your fears, and discover everything you need to know before starting your own business.

GENERATIONAL WEALTH: Easy Steps to Building a Financial Legacy for Your Family for Many Generations to Come: The importance of creating generational wealth and how to start the journey to financial independence right now.

DON'T LET STRESS GET IN THE WAY: Creating a Path to a Healthier You and Designing a Wellness Path for Everyone in Your Family: A panel full of simple solutions and effective tools that will help you reprogram your habits and unlock a better well-being for yourself and your loved ones.

LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD: Facing the Latina Pay-Gap Issue and What We Can Do to Help: Experts in the field share the keys to negotiating a raise, the importance of salary transparency, how to create opportunities instead of asking for them, and how to turn your culture into your superpower.

UNCONSCIOUS BIAS: Raising Awareness and Developing an Effective Support System: An inclusive and necessary dialogue for all Latinos discussing unconscious bias including how to change deeply rooted social values, break the implicit stereotypes, and forge a path of equality.

Registration for Poderosas LIVE! is available HERE.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published nine times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1.4 million followers on Twitter, over 4.2 million "Likes" on Facebook and 3.5 million followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol. Related link: http://www.peopleenespanol.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PEOPLE en Español