Walrus Pump at TIMTOS x TMTS 2022: "High-tech pumps are the future"

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIMTOS x TMTS 2022, Walrus Pump themed it as "High-tech pumps are the future", people will find at Booth S1016 — where Walrus Pump will be showcasing its innovative technologies, product strengths, and commitment to the water pump industry.

Professional team members (PRNewswire)

Showcase of innovative products (PRNewswire)

Walrus Pump, a leader in Taiwan's water pump sector, was founded in 1967 and is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. Its product line includes domestic, industrial, and commercial pumps that are sold in over 100 countries across the world. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Walrus Pump recorded historically strong revenue and profit growth in 2021.

With over 50 years of R&D expertise, the company manufactures pumps for various sectors using advanced materials. Walrus Pump has developed a cloud-based, IoT-enabled pump monitoring and control system for the industrial pump customers—leading technology and manufacturing enterprises both at home and abroad. The remote pump monitoring and control system saves energy, provides real-time monitoring, and identifies and alerts issues, while big data analysis on the cloud provides customers with information for calibration.

Reliable, quiet, and energy-efficient, our domestic and commercial water pumps are sold worldwide as Walrus Pump continues to expand where the pumps can be used.

Warlus Pump's ESG effort kicked off in 2022 to proactively assess corporate GHG emissions and set carbon reduction objectives. We want to corporate governance, sustainable development, and eco-friendly supply chains.

Please visit the website for additional Product & Exhibition information:

https://www.walruspump.com/en

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walrus Pump Co., Ltd.