InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Case for Mobile Devices (MTN-3649)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone is always on their phone. I wanted to create a convenient way to customize your phone case and provide enjoyment for onlookers," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the GIF CASE. My design enables you to change the look of your case without the added cost of purchasing different cases."

The invention provides an effective way to personalize and enliven a mobile device case. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional cases. As a result, it could enhance fun and style and it ensures that the mobile device is protected. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

