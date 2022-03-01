Ariana De Bose, Jessica Chastain, Alexandra Daddario and Hannah Waddingham Shine in De Beers at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds shined on SAG Award winners Ariana De Bose, Jessica Chastain and Hannah Waddingham and SAG Award Ambassador and nominee Alexandra Daddario at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Dancer-turned-actor Ariana DeBose triumphantly won her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story. She looked radiant in a sensationally beautiful diamond necklace and bracelet paired perfectly with classic diamond studs and a selection of rings.

"When I saw the jewelry from De Beers, I knew they were the perfect pieces for this big night. Sustainability is as important to me as the design of the jewelry, so wearing natural diamonds that are both beautiful and responsibly sourced is a dream scenario," Ariana said of her De Beers Jewellers look for the evening.

Ariana's styling duo Zadrian + Sarah said of the look, "For Ariana's incredible SAG look, we wanted jewelry that felt fresh and modern while leaning into the glamour of her gown and De Beers Jewellers had the perfect pieces. The radiance of the natural diamonds and intricate details of the jewelry - from the statement necklace to the ring - popped against Ariana's hot-pink gown. Her look perfectly embodied a new generation's take on old-Hollywood glamour."

Actor, presenter, and SAG Award winner for her role as Tammy in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain looked stunning in a metallic suit pared with pieces from one of jewelry house's latest high jewelry collections, Reflections of Nature. The Namib Wonder diamond climber earrings were perfectly paired alongside two complementary rings.

Actor and SAG Award Ambassador Alexandra Daddario walked the red carpet in a glamourous gold ensemble accented by natural De Beers diamonds. Alexandra's look included a pair of dazzling floral statement earrings paired with a matching ring to complete her look.

De Beers Jewellers looks at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards include:

Ariana De Bose

De Beers Assana Diamond Necklace, 37.47 carats

De Beers Aden Diamond Bracelet, 16.68 carats

De Beers DB Classic Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings, 4.04 carats

De Beers Volute Diamond Ring, 6.80 carats

De Beers Aura Pear Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring, 3.09 carats

Jessica Chastain

De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Climber Earrings, 14.56 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Open Ring, 3.98 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Ring, 2.59 carats

Alexandra Daddario

De Beers Aria Fancy Color High Jewelry Diamond Earrings, 20.38 carats

De Beers Aria Fancy Color High Jewelry Diamond Ring, 6.21 carats

Hannah Waddingham

De Beers Talisman Yellow Rough and Smaller Pave Diamond Drop Earrings, 21.04 carats

De Beers DB Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Line Bracelet, 9.79 carats

De Beers Aella Ring, 7.81 carats

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

