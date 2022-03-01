SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) - ERIC

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERIC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ericsson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 16, 2022, Ericsson disclosed that the Company may have made payments to the ISIS terror organization in order to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq.

On this news, Ericsson's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.44 per ADR, or 11.57%, to close at $11.01 per share on February 16, 2022.

