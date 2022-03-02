Building Strong: Democrats for the Illinois House Welcome Former Chicago Radio News Anchor to Lead Comms Team

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of an election season, with new maps and adjusted timelines, the Democrats for the Illinois House are continuing to ramp up their team by adding former WVON News Anchor TaQuoya McConnico as their new Chief Communications Officer.

Pictured: TaQuoya McConnico (center) with volunteers at the Jesse Brown Veterans Food Pantry she helped to build in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, The Jesse Brown V.A., and Americorps. (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome TaQuoya to the team," said Illinois House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch. "We have a long history of doing great work in communities together. I know our party members will appreciate her energy, her expertise, and her passion for creating connections and great results."

TaQuoya Michelle McConnico (former name Kennedy) is an award-winning communications and marketing professional and a proud United States Air Force Veteran. She has spent the last 15 years connecting brands to consumers and helping organizations achieve their goals through communications and digital marketing. TaQuoya is a former WVON News Director. She also served as a Vice President at Teneo Strategy, a global CEO consulting and advisory firm founded in part by the Clinton Administration's own Doug Band. They counsel some of the world's top organizations, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, FIFA, and Petsmart. TaQuoya has received numerous awards for her work, including Verizon Wireless HQ Communications Improvement Recognition, President Obama's Call to Service Award, and The Village of Maywood Helping Hand Award. She was also named one of Chicago's Top Professionals Under the Age of 40 to watch by the Chicago Defender.

The addition of McConnico is just the latest of supports added to help the party build strong in their fight for a better Illinois as they work through COVID restrictions and later timelines to gather petitions and get support to get on the ballot. Other new supports for the party include a full-time staff of regional political directors to develop cutting-edge campaigns and an in-house fundraising expert who will work one-on-one with candidates on their finance plans.

McConnico is married to Tyler McConnico, an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. member. They have three sons Tyson (5), Taylor (4), and Troy (2). McConnico is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago and a member of The National Association of Black Journalists. #

Democrats for the Illinois House (PRNewswire)

