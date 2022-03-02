Flint Energies partners with internet service provider Conexon Connect to help bridge Georgia's digital divide with world-class broadband Flint's fiber network will enable smart grid efficiency while bringing high-speed internet access to approximately 31,000 unserved or underserved homes and businesses across central Georgia

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect , the internet service provider formed by rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon , has been selected by Georgia electric membership corporation (EMC) Flint Energies to deliver high-speed fiber internet access for unserved and underserved residents in the EMC's middle Georgia service territory.

Conexon will support the design and construction of a robust, nearly 3,000-mile fiber network spanning nine counties within Flint's service territory. This network will enable Flint to leverage fiber-optic technology to strengthen its electric system while facilitating the deployment of smart grid efficiencies and capabilities. Smart grid technology will offer the EMC benefits such as improved power outage response times, better load balancing, and more efficient electricity delivery.

Conexon Connect will lease excess fibers of the network to meet the critical need for high-speed internet among rural Georgia residents with fiber to the home. The project targeting unserved and underserved EMC members will make Connect, powered by Flint Energies, service available to approximately 31,000 homes, businesses, and institutions across Crawford, south Houston, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.

"The collaboration between Flint Energies and Conexon offers multiple advantages," Conexon Partner and Conexon Connect CEO Randy Klindt said. "The state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements that smart grid delivers will provide Flint with operational efficiencies and benefits, while the Connect partnership gives Flint Energies an opportunity to assist in meeting the broadband needs of unserved and underserved members. We're proud to be part of another Georgia project and look forward to working with the Flint team."

Flint's nearly $90 million fiber network is expected to be completed within four years. The lightning-fast fiber-optic network will offer members access to symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, it will provide reliable, clear phone service.

"Flint is strengthening its overall electric system through a fiber backbone that gives us smart grid operational benefits that will enhance our ability to continue offering exceptional service to members," Flint Energies CEO Jeremy Nelms said. "That initiative allows us to also meet the pressing needs of our unserved and underserved members for high-speed internet. We believe the time for us to act is now, and we're thrilled to have found partners like Conexon and Conexon Connect to make this happen."

Conexon and Conexon Connect work with electric cooperatives committed to serving their members with fiber broadband. With its clients, the company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, builds more than 50,000 miles of fiber annually, and has connected more than 500,000 rural Americans to fiber to the home.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect is the internet service provider (ISP) arm of rural fiber broadband design and construction management leader Conexon. The subsidiary was formed to operate and manage cooperative fiber-to-the-home networks. Connect leverages Conexon's decades of co-op operations, fiber-optic design and construction, telecommunications, federal and state lobbying and customer experience management expertise to successfully launch and operate projects. The Connect approach is to work with electric cooperatives to launch and deploy high-speed fiber-optic networks – the gold standard of communications transmission – enabling them to offer world-class fiber broadband to their members. In partnership with Georgia EMCs, Connect will deliver fiber internet access to approximately 188,400 rural homes and businesses across the state.

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 200 electric cooperatives, 60 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured nearly $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

