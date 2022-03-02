InventHelp Inventor Develops New Ball Hitch System for Tractors (DAL-104)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to tow a gooseneck trailer with a typical agricultural tractor," said an inventor, from Joshua, Texas, "so I invented the BAR-NONE. My design can be installed in a matter of minutes on a typical three point tractor hitch."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of ball hitch system for agricultural tractors. In doing so, it enables a tractor to be used to tow gooseneck trailers. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it allows a trailer to be deployed on rougher and/or wetter terrain. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for farmers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

