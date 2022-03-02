Navigator Private Capital LLC Expands and Options Their Lending Portfolio with AXY Wrap™

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE financial firm, Axylyum Charter, has announced that they have entered into an agreement with one of the largest private money lenders in Maryland—Navigator Private Capital LLC.

As of March 1, 2022, all loans within the Navigator Private Capital lending portfolio are optioned through Axylyum Charter's exclusive product, AXY Wrap™. In the event of a borrower's default, Navigator Private Capital can exercise its 'put option' and receive 100% of the origination balance of the loan.

"By securing their portfolio with AXY Wrap™, Navigator Private Capital will have the opportunity to significantly increase their lending facilities and accelerate their expansion into additional markets. We are proud to have them on board," stated Pete Amaya III, Product Development Manager at Axylyum Charter.

Navigator Private Lending was established in 2016 by industry veterans, Tim Boord and Rick Rall in Annapolis, Maryland. With a focus on helping to develop underserved areas throughout the United States, they specialize in short and long-term development projects that are low-risk and beneficial to the communities they serve.

"The entrance of AXY Wrap™ into the private lending arena has given us an option that has never been available before. With the uncertainty of interest rates and the real estate market as a whole, it was important for us to take advantage of AXY Wrap™ and the additional resources Axylyum can provide," stated Tim Boord, Director of Operations for Navigator Private Capital.

In response to their rapidly growing client base, Axylyum Charter recently increased staffing and opened additional offices throughout the United States. In 2021, the firm was recognized by The New York Real Estate Journal as 'Company of the Month' and has been featured in numerous notable publications such as Real Estate Weekly, National Mortgage News, Mortgage Banker Magazine, and Globe Street.

They are proud members of the American Association of Private Lenders and the National Private Lenders Association.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with their growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by removing the risk of default.

For more information about AXY Wrap™, visit www.axylyum.com.

ABOUT NAVIGATOR PRIVATE CAPITAL LLC:

Navigator Private Capital LLC believes in the power of capital investment to transform neighborhoods and improve lives. Established in 2016, the firm focuses on short and long-term, low-risk developments in underserved communities and provides funding for projects that may not be offered by traditional commercial lenders. For more information, visit www.gonavcap.com.

