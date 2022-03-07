InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Shoe Trees (NJD-1962)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to ensure that shoes retained their shape and dried more quickly," said an inventor, from Eatontown, N.J., "so I invented the DRYING SHOE TREE. My design could help to prevent the premature replacement of shoes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a shoe tree. In doing so, it maximizes air flow throughout the foot covering. It also ensures that shoes retain their shape. As a result, it could help to extend the life of a pair of shoes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-1962, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp