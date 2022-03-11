Johnson Becker, PLLC Files Two Florida Federal Lawsuits Against Sunbeam Products After Their Crockpot Pressure Cookers Exploded, Causing Severe Burns.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Becker, PLLC, is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson Becker filed Complaints on behalf of Mr. Thomas, a resident of California, and Ms. Olguin a resident of Colorado, alleging that Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Crockpot Express pressure cookers, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cooker.

In both of their Complaints, Mr. Thomas and Ms. Olguin allege that Sunbeam mislead consumers about the "safety measures" that Sunbeam touts are designed to keep consumers safe while cooking with their Crockpot Pressure Cookers. Specifically, according to the Complaints, Sunbeam markets the Crockpot Express Pressure Cooker as having a "safety sensors", which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all of the pressure is released. However, Mr. Thomas and Ms. Olguin allege that the Crockpot Express pressure cooker contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

On November 24, 2020, the Consumer Products Safety Commission announced a recall of more than 900,000 of Sunbeam's Crockpot Express pressure cookers after receiving "119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

