NAGASE PLEDGES NET-ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS FOR COMPANY BY 2050

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGASE & CO., LTD. has announced that its trading, manufacturing, and processing operations will be carbon neutral by 2050. NAGASE Group ("NAGASE") is a global distributor and manufacturer of high-end materials and technologies in life sciences, electronics, chemicals, automotive, and plastics, with a worldwide network of brands that includes 117 companies in 30 countries. Under the NAGASE Group Carbon Neutral Declaration, they prioritize climate change as an important issue to combat, reaffirming the company's dedication to sustainability and other important social and environmental issues.

NAGASE plans to accomplish this goal through strict measures that will decrease emissions over the coming decades. The measures include correctly identifying emissions in the supply chain and implementing and reacting to life cycle assessments for strategic products. As the company moves towards reduction, they will provide low-carbon products and reduction solutions, such as green facilities and environmental investing, across its businesses. Additionally, they will improve manufacturing processes to be more environmentally friendly, specifically by utilizing renewable energy that is both generated internally and purchased externally.

"This is the most pressing matter facing our planet and we're ready to face it head-on," says Masuda Takayuki, CEO, Nagase Holdings America Corporation and Executive Officer of NAGASE & CO., LTD. "We see our transition to a green business model as an exciting opportunity to increase business and strengthen the foundation of our company."

The company also notes that their contributions need to be part of a larger global movement to address climate change and environmental issues. "The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated," adds Mark Miller, President & COO, Nagase Specialty Materials LLC NA, Head of Sustainability in the Americas & Member of NAGASE Sustainability Committee. "We hope by rising to meet this challenge we galvanize our customers, suppliers, partners, and associates to make similar changes, paving the way for increased collective environmental stewardship. This declaration by NAGASE and the support of our CEO highlights its importance."

Reduction by 2030, neutrality by 2050

By 2030, NAGASE aims to reduce company-owned direct emissions and purchased or acquired indirect emissions by 46% (compared to 2013 levels). They also aim to curb indirect emissions from their value chain by 12.3% (compared to 2020 levels) by 2030. This is on the path to a company-wide goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, which will include zero greenhouse gas emissions across its company-owned direct emissions and purchased or acquired indirect emissions. These goals coincide with objectives outlined by the Paris Agreement, an international treaty that aims to limit global warming. An announcement on the company's further climate change response is planned for later in 2022.

Greenhouse gases, such as carbon, contribute to the warming of our planet, which generates extreme climate conditions such as droughts, floods, and wildfires. The company will be keeping track of its carbon emissions through zeroboard, a cloud service developed by Japan-based Zeroboard Inc. for calculating and visualizing emissions.

About NAGASE & CO., LTD.

NAGASE & CO., LTD. is a chemicals trading firm and a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE Group now has 100+ group companies and more than 6,000 team members. Spanning 30 countries and regions, NAGASE is connecting the world with high-end materials and technologies. Looking forward to their 200th anniversary in the year 2032, they are creating a platform for sustainable growth.

