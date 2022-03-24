UnityPoint Health Announces New Chief Nursing Officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Health® is pleased to announce that Dr. D'Andre Carpenter has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer. Dr. Carpenter will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9, 2022.

As Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Carpenter will lead enterprise-wide initiatives to ensure safety, quality, and exceptional patient experience in alignment with the strategic direction of UnityPoint Health. He will focus on a culture of continuous improvement, specific to patient care services, nursing and clinical care operational workflows and moving toward a consumer-focused care delivery system. Carpenter will also align nursing and clinical workforce priorities to meet future needs, adopt best practices and build upon recruitment and retention efforts.

Carpenter most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Associate Chief Nurse Executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's largest academic medical center, an $8 billion, 18 hospital integrated delivery health network. He also served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Chief Nursing Informatics Officer & Enterprise Analytics with oversight of nursing clinical practice, business operations, finance, enterprise clinical informatics and data analytics for the entire enterprise, including acute care hospitals, ambulatory care sites, surgery and rehabilitation centers, long-term care, acute rehab, and several professional schools under Thomas Jefferson University. Additionally, Carpenter was a key member of the organization's COVID-19 Executive Command team, tasked with creating policy and guidelines to protect patients, staff and communities throughout the pandemic.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team," said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. "He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement. As we continue to support our workforce through the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Carpenter will be instrumental in finding ways to elevate our nurses and clinicians in order to better serve our patients and communities."

"I'm excited to be back in the Midwest, joining the UnityPoint Health team," said Dr. Carpenter, a Chicago native. "Creating a positive practice environment for nursing while promoting growth in our future nursing workforce through education, mentorship and leadership development is a passion of mine."

About UnityPoint Health

