2022 Kia Telluride Named a Best Family Car by Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com

Wildly Popular Kia Earns Honors as a Top Three-Row SUV

Telluride wins award for the third consecutive year

Bold and capable SUV selected for practicality and desirability

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride, the brand's most decorated SUV ever, is one of the Best Family Cars of 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, marking the third year in a row the vehicle has taken top honors.

"The award-winning Telluride has been impressing industry experts and consumers alike since going on sale three years ago," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With an unrivaled combination of value, comfort, utility and convenience, we are confident that Kia's largest SUV will continue to succeed in a highly competitive segment, and this latest award from Kelley Blue Book is proof." Not surprisingly, 93 percent of Telluride owners rate 'usefulness for carrying passengers and cargo' either truly outstanding or excellent, higher than all other competitors in the segment.[1]

"The Kia Telluride burst onto the scene a few years ago and is still shaking up the segment," said Jason Allan, editorial director at Kelley Blue Book. "Our experts have lauded the 3-row midsize SUV as a best buy year after year and continue to be impressed by its unmatched mix of presence and practicality."

The Best Family Cars for 2022 is a list of vehicle recommendations based on in-depth testing with a focus on safety, practicality and value, as well as increasingly useful connectivity, technology and driver-assist features. Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff constantly reviews the newest cars on the market, evaluating options through many lenses to provide the most comprehensive information possible for new-car shoppers. The team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

