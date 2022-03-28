Armed Forces Entertainment Commemorates Month of the Military Child with Live Music, Colorful Circus Acts and Immersive Storytelling

April is Month of the Military Child

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is designated as Month of the Military Child, a time to celebrate the strength and spirit of the estimated 1.6 million children of U.S. military service members, and the important role they play in the armed forces community. To recognize the unique sacrifices of military children, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) has lined up a variety of shows and live, in-person entertainment that are headed to bases overseas throughout April.

April is Month of the Military Child, and Armed Forces Entertainment is bringing a host of live music, storytelling and circus entertainment to U.S. military bases across the globe. (PRNewswire)

Children of all ages have lauded the high-energy, catchy lyrics, and solid musicianship of Imagination Movers, entertainment that brings parents and kids together in song. The New York Times said, "they are prized by many parents for their non-condescending lyrics and music that evokes the Beastie Boys or Red Hot Chili Peppers more than Barney or the Wiggles." Imagination Movers are first headed to Alaska April 1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 2 at Eielson AFB (2 Shows) and April 3 at Fort Wainwright (2 Shows). Then they are off to Hawaii and will perform April 8 at Marine Corps Base, and April 9 & 10 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Sons of Circus are heading to Europe where they will deploy their trademark mayhem, surprises, and straight-up silliness. Led by Jonathan Burns and Thom Wall, these award-winning artists will worm their way into young hearts as they spin their webs of astonishing physical feats of showmanship. They will perform in England April 1 at RAF Alconbury and April 2 at RAF Mildenhall; April 4 they will be at Volkel AB, Netherlands. Then the group heads to Germany from April 5 – 10, performing April 5 at Spangdahlmen AB, April 7 at USAG Wiesbaden, April 8 at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, April 9 at USAG Ansbach and April 10 at USAG Stuttgart. After their time in Germany, Sons of Circus will travel to Italy and perform April 12 at Aviano AB, April 13 at Vicenza AB, April 15 at NSA Naples, April 18 at NAS Sigonella and April 20 at NS Rota, Spain.

Entertaining characters from the spectacular book Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance head to England and Italy to reveal the story of three friends who share special music, magic and circus talents. Created by storyteller, author and Broadway director Neil Goldberg, this colorful, engaging, immersive experience melds a fantastical tale with live action and audience participation into an excitingly memorable adventure. Look for their enchanting production in England April 13 at Lakenheath, April 14 at Mildenhall, April 15 at Alconbury and April 16 at Croughton. Next the group will head to Italy and perform April 19 at Aviano, April 20 at Vincenza and April 22 in Naples.

"Children of military members are special, and deserve recognition for their amazing spirit, sacrifices, and resiliency as part of their family's commitment to the U.S. military," said AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke.

In addition to entertainment, AFE offers a wide array of resources for military children and their families that include positive mental health and emotional support for children, deployment and relocation strategies, services and support for families with special needs, and resolving educational challenges for military children. There are also wellness apps and fun activities for families to do together, along with downloadable projects.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit armedforcesentertainment.com.

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense that provides quality entertainment to nearly 400,000 U.S. military personnel serving overseas every year, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. (PRNewsfoto/Armed Forces Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armed Forces Entertainment