Thorne Launches Healthy Aging Campaign, Empowering Consumers to Live Healthier for Longer Through Personalized, Scientific Testing and Solutions

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being, today launched its Healthy Aging campaign, which challenges outdated views of aging in support of living longer, healthier lives. Through proactive and personalized knowledge, lifestyle changes, and nutritional supplementation, it is possible to minimize health risks and achieve healthy aging – feeling one's best at every age. From adolescence to youth to adulthood to golden years, a person's health and nutrition needs change with each era of life and Thorne is empowering individuals to live healthier for longer.

Thorne’s Healthy Aging campaign highlights Collagen Plus, NiaCel®, and ResveraCel®, all of which contain an exclusive form of nicotinamide riboside (NR) that works in the cells to support a number of cellular processes, helping individuals age well, exercise better, stay clear-headed, and maintain normal metabolism and detoxification. (PRNewswire)

To launch the campaign, Thorne is partnering with veteran tight end and current sportscaster, Greg Olsen. Olsen has used Thorne's best-in-class products since his days as a professional football player and remains a current user and brand advocate.

"Investing in my health has always been a priority as a pro athlete, especially in a sport that is incredibly physically demanding. My health needs have changed throughout the years, most recently in 2021, when I retired from professional football," says Olsen. "Thorne offers a nutritional supplement product line that supports me at different stages of my life, whether that was training hard as a tight end or now, as a game analyst on TV. These days, my focus is on healthy aging so I can continue to keep up with my kids and enjoy the life I've built. I turn to Thorne as a trusted partner to have the products that are right for me, right now."

To support his healthy aging goals, Olsen will take Thorne's Biological Age test, which analyzes the impact that lifestyle, nutrition, illness, and genetics have had on the body and vital organs and continue to incorporate various Thorne products into his daily wellness routine. In addition, Olsen will donate proceeds from his campaign to his charitable organization, HEARTest Yard, which provides health-care support and services for families of babies born with a congenital heart disease.

"Although it's impossible to change the number of times you have gone around the sun each year, it's very possible to lower the rate at which your body experiences problems," says CEO of Thorne HealthTech, Paul Jacobson. "No matter where you are on the aging spectrum, Thorne provides rigorous scientific testing and supplement solutions to help you take proactive steps toward optimized health and lowered risk of chronic disease."

From testing that provides individualized data to education that teaches consumers about their bodies and products to support specific health goals and needs, Thorne's deep portfolio of personalized offerings provides consumers with a uniquely comprehensive approach to healthy aging. All of Thorne's Healthy Aging products, including Collagen Plus, NiaCel®, and ResveraCel®, contain an exclusive form of nicotinamide riboside (NR) that works in the cells to support a number of cellular processes, helping individuals age well, exercise better, stay clear-headed, and maintain normal metabolism and detoxification.

The Healthy Aging campaign will launch across numerous formats, including digital out-of-home (OOH), online video (including Hulu and YouTube), social media, influencer marketing, and more running March 28 through June 19. To learn more about Thorne and their suite of Healthy Aging testing and product solutions, visit www.Thorne.com.

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier for longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000 health professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and 11 U.S. Olympic teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

Greg Olsen is an American football sportscaster and former tight end who played for 14 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro ranks fifth all-time among tight ends with 742 receptions and 8,683 yards. From 2014 to 2016, he recorded 1,000 receiving yards each season, becoming the first tight end in history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Following his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, Olsen joined FOX Sports as an NFL game analyst. Inspired by the challenges facing his son, T.J., who was born with a severe congenital heart defect, Olsen and his wife, Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard Program to offer support and services to families facing similar circumstances. Olsen also recently founded Audiorama, a premium content creation platform, and launched Youth Inc., a journey into the changing world of youth sports in America.

The HEARTest Yard, established in 2013, is the first and only family support and service program for pediatric cardiovascular patients and their families in the Carolinas. The HEARTest Yard, a program under Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation, supports families of children with congenital heart disease with in-home nursing care and comprehensive medical services at The HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center. The Foundation seeks to provide a happier, healthier future for heart kids.

