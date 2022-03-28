Zoomd Announces the Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Marketing Platform "Albert"

Zoomd acquires substantially all of Albert's assets in a cash & stock transaction

The acquisition adds several Fortune 500 companies to Zoomd's client base

Albert's strong focus on Google and Facebook auto-scaling is a powerful addition to the Zoomd ecosystem

Albert's self-service SaaS model aligns well with Zoomd's future initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today announced its acquisition (the "Transaction") of Albert Technologies Ltd. ("Albert") on March 27, 2022. Albert is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence marketing platform for advertisers, driving fully autonomous digital campaigns for some of the world's leading brands. The consideration for the Transaction payable by Zoomd is a combination of cash and shares paid on March 27, 2022, being the closing date, and a future share-based earn-out payment, based on meeting certain criteria.

Albert processes and analyzes audience and tactical data at scale, thereby autonomously allocating budgets and optimizing creative and evolving campaigns across paid search and social media. Albert's value proposition to its clients is to ease the complexities of scaling, primarily using the Google and Facebook platforms, by executing campaigns at a pace and scale that were generally not previously possible. By autonomously combing through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices, and formats, Albert eliminates the manual and time-consuming tasks that generally limit the effectiveness and results of modern digital advertising and marketing.

"While we are also releasing some of our products onto a Self-Service and SaaS business model, Albert enhances our efforts immediately, with additional solid offerings that cover branding and awareness needs. Furthermore, we view Albert as complementary for mobile apps, particularly with regards to our future plans relating to Web3." said Ofer Eitan, Zoomd CEO, adding "we view M&A activity, which includes industry professionals, supplementary technology and solid customer base, as a part of Zoomd's growth objective. This acquisition shows our ambition to provide our partners a SaaS platform for scaling with minor efforts. Albert's team is a group of extremely talented veterans that fit Zoomd's culture. They have a number of Fortune 500 customers that will now be able to use our products and services. We are happy and excited to have the team come on board."

Or Shani, Founder and CEO of Albert commented: "We are excited to join Zoomd, a fast growing company in the marketing technology space. We believe that our business, based on our unique, patented and proven technology, will further accelerate given the great scale and financial strength of Zoomd."

For the purposes of the Transaction, the share component of the consideration will be valued at the higher of (i) the closing price of the shares on the date prior to their issuance and (ii) US$1.00 per share. Zoomd did not assume any of Albert's debt and no finder's fees were paid or are payable in connection with the Transaction. All shares to be issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to the prior approval of the TSX-V.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect the successful closing of the Transaction and the future success of Albert, Zoomd's future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current war in Ukraine), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

ir@zoomd.com

Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.