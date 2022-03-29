BBTV Enters Next Phase of Growth, Enlisting Category Leader ConsenSys to Co-Develop Web3 NFT Solutions for Creators

BBTV Holdings Inc. Uniquely Positioned to Drive Web3 Creator Economy by Connecting Creators, Fans and Collectors

VANCOUVER, B.C, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company, has entered into a partnership with ConsenSys, a leading Ethereum software company, to support BBTV's development of Web3 NFT solutions for content creators.

"As home to almost 5,000 content creators, BBTV has been a driving force in Web2's $104 billion creator economy," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "Since the beginning, we've been providing end-to-end solutions for creators to succeed, and with our scale and expertise we're uniquely positioned to empower the growth of Web3's creator economy."

BBTV will be providing creative, marketing, and content management solutions to creators to enable them to expand, engage and monetize their fan communities outside of major social and video platforms by leveraging blockchain technology.

ConsenSys NFT, led by Co-Heads Johnna Powell and Tyler Mulvihill , will provide co-development support for the backend of BBTV's NFT solutions.

BBTV reaches 600 million unique monthly viewers [1] generating more than 35 billion monthly views [2] , and the Company is uniquely positioned to leverage its scale, expertise and engagement in the creator economy to drive adoption of Web3 solutions by creators, fans and collectors.

Through the Company's Web3 strategy, BBTV will help creators build their NFTs, track ownership of their content and impact across fans and collectors. Additionally, the Company will authentically connect creators to their fan-base and help creators retain ownership of that experience. This enables creators to monetize their intellectual property more effectively by activating their fans.

Added Rafati, "Fans want to own a piece of their favorite creators' content and to feel part of a community beyond video platforms. This partnership will play a key role in BBTV's wider Web3 strategy alongside our community and metaverse initiatives, and ConsenSys provides additional strengths for us as we build something truly differentiated in the space."

"The creator economy is a powerful ecosystem to drive mass adoption of blockchain and everything it has to offer for creators and their fans," commented Tyler Mulvihill, Global Co-Head of NFTs, ConsenSys. "As they are a standout leader in the space, we are proud to be working with BBTV to open this new frontier for Web3 and the creator economy."

Web3 transactions such as NFTs are an addition to BBTV's Plus Solutions for content creators. Plus Solutions are an important pillar of BBTV's business, driving higher margin revenue as well as increased value for content creators and brands.

This announcement closely follows BBTV's launch of its Pay To Crypto solution for creators in January, a component of the Company's Web3 solutions which enables creators to receive their earnings in a range of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Stablecoin.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2021, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle, Diligence and ConsenSys NFT, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/.

