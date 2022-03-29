GROVER GAMING GETS FULL APPROVAL FOR OHIO

Grover Receives Electronic Instant Bingo Endorsement and Full Gaming Labs International Certification

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming (Grover) announced today that it received the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to its Ohio Bingo Manufacturer's license yesterday.

"We were already licensed as a Bingo Supply Manufacturer in Ohio, but we had also applied for the separate Distributor license and the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to each of those licenses," said Dorwin "DL" Howard, Compliance and Licensing Specialist at Grover. "We expect to receive the Distributor License and endorsement for Electronic Instant Bingo in the next couple days and that both will be effective on Friday."

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is in the process of licensing both manufacturers and distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo devices along with the charities, fraternals, and other nonprofit organizations that will use the devices in Ohio.

"That is great to have that endorsement but the really exciting news to me is that we have received full lab certification of our Electronic Instant Bingo system for Ohio and our initial 17 games from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)," according to Tyler LeMoine, Electronic Pull-Tab Product Manager for Grover. "We have been working on that certification for the past couple of months and I'm thrilled to have that stamp of approval from GLI so that we can get to work!"

LeMoine continued, "The approved games are some of the best in the industry and we fully expect them to lead the pack in Ohio also. We are starting with Piggy's Big Break, Great American Buffalo, Blue Ridge Buck Hunter, Red Hot Buffalo, King Kong, and a dozen more of our best performing games. We also will add other new, custom designed games on a regular basis so we can continue to do good work for the charities in Ohio."

While acting as both a manufacturer and distributor in Ohio, Grover has previously stated that they will not be requiring any long-term commitments from the charities and fraternals in Ohio. "We will not be asking the charities to sign contracts," said Jimmy Forrest, Vice President of Sales for Grover Gaming "We want to continue to earn their business by providing the best performing games in charitable gaming and giving world-class service."

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana, and Virginia. Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has employees across nine states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC and a Software Development Center in Chicago, IL.

The company is also a 3-year Inc 5000 award recipient, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States and was recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award. Glassdoor ranked Grover Gaming Number 2 in its Best Places to Work list in 2022 among companies across the US with less than 1,000 employees.

